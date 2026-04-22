How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 DFB Pokal

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern
|WHAT
|DFB Pokal
|WHEN
|2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Wednesday, April 22, 2026
|WHERE
|ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and ESPN U
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
A trip to the DFB-Pokal final hangs in the balance as Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen square off in a high-stakes semifinal showdown. While Leverkusen currently sit sixth in the table, this matchup represents their clearest path toward securing European competition next season, adding urgency to an already intense clash.
Bayern, meanwhile, enter in dominant form, having wrapped up the Bundesliga title with four Matchdays to spare and powering their way into the UEFA Champions League semifinals, reestablishing themselves as one of Europe’s elite forces.
More details on how to watch
With ESPN+
, you can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle
that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.