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How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 DFB Pokal

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich
© Adam Pretty/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of FC Bayern Munich
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern
WHAT DFB Pokal
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Wednesday, April 22, 2026
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and ESPN U
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A trip to the DFB-Pokal final hangs in the balance as Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen square off in a high-stakes semifinal showdown. While Leverkusen currently sit sixth in the table, this matchup represents their clearest path toward securing European competition next season, adding urgency to an already intense clash.

Bayern, meanwhile, enter in dominant form, having wrapped up the Bundesliga title with four Matchdays to spare and powering their way into the UEFA Champions League semifinals, reestablishing themselves as one of Europe’s elite forces.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
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Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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