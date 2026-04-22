How to watch Burnley vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Burnley vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Burnley vs Manchester City WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, April 22, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Fresh off a statement victory that tightened the gap at the top, Manchester City enter this matchup with momentum and a clear objective: keep the heat on Arsenal in the title race, now sitting just three points back with a game in hand.

Standing in their way are Burnley, a side battling at the opposite end of the table. While City appear poised to take advantage of the favorable matchup, Burnley’s desperation could make them a dangerous opponent, knowing their survival chances hinge on near-perfection from here on out.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Burnley vs Manchester City and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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