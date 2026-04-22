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How to watch Burnley vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Erling Haland of Manchester City
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesErling Haland of Manchester City
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Burnley vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Burnley vs Manchester City
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, April 22, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Fresh off a statement victory that tightened the gap at the top, Manchester City enter this matchup with momentum and a clear objective: keep the heat on Arsenal in the title race, now sitting just three points back with a game in hand.

Standing in their way are Burnley, a side battling at the opposite end of the table. While City appear poised to take advantage of the favorable matchup, Burnley’s desperation could make them a dangerous opponent, knowing their survival chances hinge on near-perfection from here on out.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Burnley vs Manchester City and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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