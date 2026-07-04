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Why isn’t Alphonso Davies starting for Canada against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Canada are near their best ranking
© Michael Owens/Getty ImagesCanada are near their best ranking

Canada faces one of the biggest matches in its soccer history when it meets Morocco in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, but one major selection decision has immediately caught fans’ attention. Alphonso Davies has not been named in Canada’s starting XI, leaving many wondering why the Bayern Munich star will begin such a crucial knockout match on the bench as the co-host aims to continue its remarkable tournament run.

Canada arrives in Houston full of confidence after claiming its first-ever men’s World Cup knockout victory, edging South Africa 1-0 thanks to Stephen Eustáquio’s dramatic stoppage-time winner. That result extended their scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches, highlighting the team’s steady growth on the biggest stage.

Morocco, meanwhile, continues to build on the momentum created by its memorable 2022 campaign. The Atlas Lions eliminated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to reach the Round of 16 and remain unbeaten in the tournament despite undergoing significant changes since reaching the semifinals four years earlier.

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Why Alphonso Davies isn’t starting

The biggest surprise before kickoff came when the Reds confirmed that Alphonso Davies would not start against Morocco despite having returned from injury in the previous round.

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The decision is rooted in careful fitness management following the severe hamstring injury Davies suffered while playing for Bayern Munich near the end of the club season. The injury forced the Canadian captain to miss the entire World Cup group stage as he followed a carefully managed rehabilitation program.

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Davies finally returned during Canada‘s Round of 32 victory over South Africa, entering as a 75th-minute substitute. Although his appearance lasted only 15 minutes, his pace and attacking threat immediately gave Canada another dimension during the closing stages before Eustaquio scored the decisive goal.

Rather than risk overloading the star defender in his first start after such a lengthy absence, head coach Jesse Marsch and Canada’s medical staff have chosen to keep Davies available as a potential impact substitute later in the match.

Alphonso Davies of Canada.

Alphonso Davies of Canada.

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Strategy that has already proved successful

Canada’s coaching staff believes using Davies later in matches can maximize his strengths while reducing the risk of aggravating his injury.

Against South Africa, Davies entered with fresh legs against tiring defenders and immediately stretched the field with his pace. His movement created additional attacking space as Les Rouges pushed for a late winner, a plan that eventually paid off when Eustaquio found the decisive goal deep into stoppage time.

The same blueprint could be even more valuable against Morocco, whose disciplined defensive shape has frustrated opponents throughout the tournament. Introducing Davies during the second half could give Canada a fresh attacking weapon when spaces begin to open.

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