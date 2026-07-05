Brazil’s worst World Cup performances: Where does the 2026 exit rank?

Brazil entered the 2026 World Cup as one of the clear top contenders under Carlo Ancelotti. They were looking to impress against Norway. However, they failed to impose their high press and dominate possession. On top of that, their lack of efficiency in front of goal prevented them from becoming the protagonists throughout the match, as they were eliminated after a 2–1 defeat vs Norway, producing one of the worst performances in their history at the tournament.

Throughout the last several World Cup editions, Brazil had become a regular quarterfinalist, reaching two consecutive finals and one semifinal. Following Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival, they appeared to regain hope after impressing in the friendlies and refreshing their roster with young talent. However, they failed to produce truly convincing performances in the knockout stage, as they were eliminated by Norway in the Round of 16.

In the early eras of the World Cup, Brazil’s worst appearances were in 1930 and 1966, eliminated in the group stage. However, matched their worst performance in the modern history of the World Cup after being eliminated by Norway, equaling their 1990 campaign. As a result, they ended a 36-year streak during which their worst finish at the tournament had been the quarterfinals.

While they suffered a 7-1 defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals, Brazil still reached the final four and remained title contenders until the latter stages. To solve the team’s long-standing problems, Carlo Ancelotti arrived as the answer. However, his changes have ultimately failed to convince. Not only were they ineffective, but they also failed to maintain an exciting attacking style of play. In their last two matches, they were outplayed by their opponents.

Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil is consoled by Raphinha #11.

Brazil’s 24-year World Cup title drought continue

Under head coach Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo, Brazil reached the final of the 1998 World Cup, where Ronaldo Nazário, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos, Cafu, and several other legends starred. Although they were defeated by France in the final, they enjoyed an outstanding tournament. At the 2002 edition, head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari led them to the World Cup title. Since that final, however, they have gone on to disappoint edition after edition.

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Brazil have now gone six consecutive World Cup editions without even reaching the final. Their best performance came in the 2014 edition, when they reached the semifinals as the host nation. Rather than opting for a complete roster overhaul, Ancelotti chose to keep several veterans. Because of this, they now appear to be forced into a drastic rebuild ahead of the 2030 World Cup, as several of those veterans will no longer be part of the squad.