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Norway vs England: Date, kickoff time and venue for the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Harry Kane #9 of England and Erling Haaland #9 of Norway.
© Richard Pelham & Al Bello/Getty ImagesHarry Kane #9 of England and Erling Haaland #9 of Norway.

Norway and England both advanced through the Round of 16 on Sunday, setting up an unexpected but compelling quarterfinal clash at the 2026 World Cup. The date, kickoff time, and venue for the match have already been confirmed.

Norway pulled off a stunning upset against Brazil at MetLife Stadium, making history on American soil. Despite the Canarinha dominating chances and missing a penalty, Erling Haaland proved to be the difference with a brilliant brace. Neymar pulled one back late, but it was not enough to complete the comeback as Norway held on for a 2-1 win.

At the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, England ended Mexico’s famous unbeaten run at the iconic venue in dramatic fashion. Jude Bellingham struck twice in two minutes to set the tone, but Mexico fought back through Julian Quiñones to reduce the deficit, just for Harry Kane to convert from the spot the 3-1. With England down to 10 men already, Raul Jimenez’s penalty put El Tri back on track, but failed to equalize the game in a thrilling 3-2 win for the Three Lions in a thrilling finish.

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When and where will Norway and England meet in the quarterfinals?

Norway and England will face off on Saturday, July 11th, at 5:00 PM ET, in one of the standout games of the quarterfinal round. When the bracket was set, Brazil was widely expected to be England’s opponent at this stage, which makes Norway’s achievement of reaching the last eight for the first time in their history all the more remarkable.

Declan Rice #4, Harry Kane #9 and Elliot Anderson #8 of England celebrate the team&#039;s 3-2 victory.

Declan Rice #4, Harry Kane #9 and Elliot Anderson #8 of England celebrate the team’s 3-2 victory.

England hold a commanding head-to-head record against Norway, leading 7 wins to 2 defeats across 12 meetings, with 3 draws in between. Their last encounter was a friendly in 2014, but this Norway side is a vastly different proposition from anything England have faced before.

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World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Which stadium will host Norway vs England?

The venue is Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, officially designated as Miami Stadium throughout the tournament under FIFA’s strict naming rights policy. The facility has hosted five World Cup matches to date and will stage one more after this quarterfinal, when it hosts the third-place playoff.

Home of the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Hurricanes, the stadium can accommodate up to 65,326 fans, though the heat and humidity have been a persistent talking point throughout the tournament. Argentina’s narrow 3-2 extra-time win over Cape Verde there was a prime example, with the conditions visibly affecting the pace and rhythm of the game.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Who, when and where will Norway play in the 2026 World Cup Quarterfinals?

Who, when and where will Norway play in the 2026 World Cup Quarterfinals?

Amid a competitive clash, Norway managed to hand Brazil a resounding defeat, led by Erling Haaland and Antonio Nusa. Following this result, the date, venue, and potential opponents for Stale Solbakken’s team’s next match have now been confirmed.

Video: Erling Haaland scores twice to eliminate Brazil from the 2026 World Cup

Video: Erling Haaland scores twice to eliminate Brazil from the 2026 World Cup

With a stunning brace against Brazil, Erling Haaland gave Norway the ticket to the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

Brazil end 40-year World Cup penalty streak as Nyland saves Bruno Guimaraes’ spot kick

Brazil end 40-year World Cup penalty streak as Nyland saves Bruno Guimaraes’ spot kick

In the middle of a very even match against Norway, Brazil were awarded a penalty in the opening minutes of the game. Despite Vinícius being the team's top scorer, Bruno Guimarães was the one who took the spot kick, which Nyland saved, bringing to an end a 40-year streak at the World Cup.

Why isn’t Neymar starting for Brazil against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Neymar starting for Brazil against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

After their important victory over Japan, Brazil secured their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, facing Norway in today’s game. Despite not coming on in the previous match, Neymar Jr. has once again not been named in the starting lineup by Carlo Ancelotti.

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