Why isn’t Edson Alvarez starting for Mexico against England at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico takes on England in the Round of 16 at the Estadio Azteca with a quarterfinal spot on the line, but one of El Tri‘s most recognizable names will not be in the starting eleven. Edson Alvarez is among the most notable absences from the lineup for such a high-stakes match.

Alvarez has been left out of the starting XI due to a tactical decision by head coach Javier Aguirre. Fully fit and with three World Cup appearances already under his belt this tournament, Aguirre has opted to replicate the same lineup that faced Ecuador, meaning Alvarez will begin the match on the bench once again.

Having been used both as a center back and as a holding midfielder against Czechia in earlier fixtures, Aguirre has gone in a different direction for this one. Cesar Montes, who wears the captain’s armband, and Johan Vasquez form the central defensive partnership, while Erik Lira gets the nod as the holding midfielder tasked with containing England.

A major concern heading into the tournament had been Alvarez’s ankle injury, which required surgery earlier in 2026. Although the West Ham midfielder has made a full recovery, the lack of competitive minutes in the buildup to the World Cup appears to have cost him his place as an automatic starter for El Tri.

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Estadio Azteca, Mexico’s fortress

This Round of 16 clash also marks the last World Cup game to be played on Mexican soil, giving Aguirre’s side extra motivation to make the most of home advantage. The Estadio Azteca has been a true fortress for El Tri throughout the tournament, and historically it has been a nightmare venue for England.

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Mexico have gone 10 consecutive World Cup games unbeaten at the Azteca, claiming eight victories and drawing the other two. England, by contrast, have never won there in a World Cup, losing twice and drawing once in their three previous meetings with Mexico at the iconic stadium.

England’s last visit to the Azteca in a World Cup came on June 22nd, 1986, a day that lives in infamy in soccer history. It was on that afternoon that Diego Maradona scored both the Hand of God and the Goal of the Century in Argentina’s quarterfinal win, a tournament the Albiceleste went on to claim.