Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Why isn’t Edson Alvarez starting for Mexico against England at the 2026 World Cup?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Edson Álvarez of Mexico.
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesEdson Álvarez of Mexico.

Mexico takes on England in the Round of 16 at the Estadio Azteca with a quarterfinal spot on the line, but one of El Tri‘s most recognizable names will not be in the starting eleven. Edson Alvarez is among the most notable absences from the lineup for such a high-stakes match.

Alvarez has been left out of the starting XI due to a tactical decision by head coach Javier Aguirre. Fully fit and with three World Cup appearances already under his belt this tournament, Aguirre has opted to replicate the same lineup that faced Ecuador, meaning Alvarez will begin the match on the bench once again.

Having been used both as a center back and as a holding midfielder against Czechia in earlier fixtures, Aguirre has gone in a different direction for this one. Cesar Montes, who wears the captain’s armband, and Johan Vasquez form the central defensive partnership, while Erik Lira gets the nod as the holding midfielder tasked with containing England.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

A major concern heading into the tournament had been Alvarez’s ankle injury, which required surgery earlier in 2026. Although the West Ham midfielder has made a full recovery, the lack of competitive minutes in the buildup to the World Cup appears to have cost him his place as an automatic starter for El Tri.

Tweet placeholder

Estadio Azteca, Mexico’s fortress

This Round of 16 clash also marks the last World Cup game to be played on Mexican soil, giving Aguirre’s side extra motivation to make the most of home advantage. The Estadio Azteca has been a true fortress for El Tri throughout the tournament, and historically it has been a nightmare venue for England.

Advertisement
Mexico’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with England

see also

Mexico’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with England

Mexico have gone 10 consecutive World Cup games unbeaten at the Azteca, claiming eight victories and drawing the other two. England, by contrast, have never won there in a World Cup, losing twice and drawing once in their three previous meetings with Mexico at the iconic stadium.

England’s last visit to the Azteca in a World Cup came on June 22nd, 1986, a day that lives in infamy in soccer history. It was on that afternoon that Diego Maradona scored both the Hand of God and the Goal of the Century in Argentina’s quarterfinal win, a tournament the Albiceleste went on to claim.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Mexico vs England delayed? Updated start time for 2026 World Cup clash

Why is Mexico vs England delayed? Updated start time for 2026 World Cup clash

The kickoff for the 2026 World Cup clash between Mexico and England has been delayed, with a new time set for the game to officially begin.

Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

After defeating DR Congo, England face Mexico in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Despite needing players who can beat defenders and provide a goal threat, head coach Thomas Tuchel has surprisingly decided to leave Marcus Rashford on the bench.

Are Harry Kane and Julian Quiñones playing? Mexico vs England confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Are Harry Kane and Julian Quiñones playing? Mexico vs England confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Mexico and England are clashing in the 2026 World Cup, with questions rising over the presence of stars Harry Kane and Julian Quiñones in the game.

Why isn’t Reece James not playing for England against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Reece James not playing for England against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

After coming from behind against DR Congo, England secured their place in the Round of 16, where it will face Mexico. However, head coach Thomas Tuchel has serious problems, as he will be without Reece James for a third consecutive match.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo