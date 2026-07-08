List of World Cup Golden Boot winners: Every top scorer from 1930 to present

While the main goal for every player competing in a World Cup is to lift the trophy, individual awards can also secure a place in history. While the Golden Ball is subjective because it recognizes the tournament’s best player, the Golden Boot is more objective, as it crowns the competition’s top scorer.

Even if the greatest players have not always shined at the World Cup, the list of Golden Boot winners features many names that rank among the best in the history of the sport, even if some never won the tournament.

The list also includes some surprising winners who produced the best month of their careers when it mattered most, such as James Rodriguez in 2014 and Salvatore Schillaci in 1990.