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List of World Cup Golden Boot winners: Every top scorer from 1930 to present

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Mbappé is the most recent winner
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesMbappé is the most recent winner

While the main goal for every player competing in a World Cup is to lift the trophy, individual awards can also secure a place in history. While the Golden Ball is subjective because it recognizes the tournament’s best player, the Golden Boot is more objective, as it crowns the competition’s top scorer.

Even if the greatest players have not always shined at the World Cup, the list of Golden Boot winners features many names that rank among the best in the history of the sport, even if some never won the tournament.

The list also includes some surprising winners who produced the best month of their careers when it mattered most, such as James Rodriguez in 2014 and Salvatore Schillaci in 1990.

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World CupPlayer(s)CountryGoals
1930Guillermo StábileArgentina8
1934Oldřich NejedlýCzechoslovakia5
1938LeônidasBrazil7
1950AdemirBrazil9
1954Sándor KocsisHungary11
1958Just FontaineFrance13
1962Garrincha, Vavá, Dražan Jerković, Leonel Sánchez, Flórián Albert, Valentin IvanovBrazil, Brazil, Yugoslavia, Chile, Hungary, Soviet Union4
1966EusébioPortugal9
1970Gerd MüllerWest Germany10
1974Grzegorz LatoPoland7
1978Mario KempesArgentina6
1982Paolo RossiItaly6
1986Gary LinekerEngland6
1990Salvatore SchillaciItaly6
1994Oleg Salenko, Hristo StoichkovRussia, Bulgaria6
1998Davor ŠukerCroatia6
2002RonaldoBrazil8
2006Miroslav KloseGermany5
2010Thomas MüllerGermany5
2014James RodríguezColombia6
2018Harry KaneEngland6
2022Kylian MbappéFrance8
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