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France vs Morocco: Date, kickoff time and venue for 2026 World Cup Quarterfinals clash

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Kylian Mbappe of France and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.

France and Morocco both advanced through the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, booking their spots in the quarterfinals and setting up a heavyweight clash between two of the tournament’s most dangerous sides. The date, kickoff time, and venue for the matchup have already been confirmed.

Morocco got the day’s action started with a 3-0 win over co-hosts Canada in Houston. Azzedine Ounahi did the early damage with a brace either side of the hour mark, before substitute Soufiane Rahimi added a third in stoppage time to send the Atlas Lions through to a second straight World Cup quarterfinal.

France followed with a hard-fought win of their own over Paraguay in Philadelphia, breaking through in the 70th minute when Kylian Mbappe converted from the penalty spot after a VAR review overturned a missed foul on Desire Doue.

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Didier Deschamps‘ men, playing without the injured Aurelien Tchouameni, struggled to create clean chances against a stubborn Paraguayan defense for long stretches, but the penalty proved enough to secure a 1-0 win.

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When and where will France and Morocco clash in the quarterfinals?

France and Morocco will meet next Thursday, July 9, at 4:00 PM ET, in what shapes up as one of the standout matchups of the entire knockout stage. Both sides arrive in red-hot form, with France yet to concede more than a single goal in any match this tournament, and Morocco unbeaten across their last 34 outings on the international stage.

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The two nations haven’t crossed paths in a competitive fixture since Morocco’s historic run to the 2022 semifinals in Qatar, when France ultimately went on to reach the final. This time, both sides arrive with legitimate title aspirations rather than just underdog status.

Which stadium will host France vs Morocco?

The venue for the match is Boston Stadium, which has already hosted several matches at this year’s World Cup and is expected to be at capacity once again for this quarterfinal.

Home of the New England Patriots, the stadium is expected to welcome a sellout crowd of around 65,878 fans, setting the stage for what could be one of the most closely contested quarterfinals of the tournament, with a semifinal berth on the line.

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