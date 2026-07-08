Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

‘We have been disrespected in the United States,’ says Thibaut Courtois as Belgium beat the USMNT

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Courtois was more confident against the USMNT than Senegal
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesCourtois was more confident against the USMNT than Senegal

There was much excitement for how the World Cup could go for the USMNT after they beat Paraguay in impressive fashion in their first match. That led many to be very confident before the Round of 16 against Belgium, to the point that Thibaut Courtois felt his team had been disrespected.

Courtois said: In recent days, we have been disrespected here in the United States. It was being said that they could beat us easily, but I think today we showed that we are a good team. We played a great match.”

Coming into the match, there were doubts after Belgium had to come back from a 2-0 deficit against Senegal in the final minutes, but that didn’t happen against the USMNT, as a convincing 4-1 victory showed who was the better team.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Courtois on the plan against the USMNT

For the goalkeeper, the most recent match between Belgium and the USMNT was important: “We wanted to pin the United States back from the start and tried to create chances. Then they started to doubt themselves. Perhaps the 5-2 defeat against us in the friendly was affecting them.”

Balogun played after a red card (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Balogun played after a red card (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The main topic of the week was probably the unprecedented rescinding of Folarin Balogun’s red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which allowed the forward to play even though he had originally been sent off. That prompted a response from Courtois, who admitted he found the situation surprising.

Advertisement
Mauricio Pochettino delivers preliminary injury update on Christian Pulisic after USMNT defeat to Belgium

see also

Mauricio Pochettino delivers preliminary injury update on Christian Pulisic after USMNT defeat to Belgium

Courtois said: “I read about it and it amused me. I understand that they want to generate excitement around the United States, but today I had more confidence in our victory than against Senegal, which has a better team than the United States.”

Courtois on Spain

After beating the USMNT, Belgium earned a place in the quarterfinals against Spain. Courtois said: “The quarterfinal against Spain, my second country, will be special. My young son will have to support Belgium, otherwise I won’t let him come back home! I am very happy to be able to play against them.”

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
2026 World Cup: Courtois, De Bruyne headline Belgium squad as Lukaku included despite Napoli struggles

2026 World Cup: Courtois, De Bruyne headline Belgium squad as Lukaku included despite Napoli struggles

Belgium have confirmed their roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring stars such as Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

Report: Thibaut Courtois may be ready to join Real Madrid squad facing Barcelona in LaLiga clash

Report: Thibaut Courtois may be ready to join Real Madrid squad facing Barcelona in LaLiga clash

In the midst of a disappointing season, Real Madrid have suffered the significant absence of Thibaut Courtois. However, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa has reportedly recovered the Belgian goalkeeper, who is preparing to start against Barcelona in the LaLiga clash.

Kylian Mbappé and Thibaut Courtois out for Real Madrid against Espanyol but may return in Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé and Thibaut Courtois out for Real Madrid against Espanyol but may return in Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé and Thibaut Courtois can't play for Real Madrid against Espanyol but aren't discarded for Barcelona.

Thibaut Courtois and Real Madrid reportedly set return date with Barcelona match on the horizon

Thibaut Courtois and Real Madrid reportedly set return date with Barcelona match on the horizon

Thibaut Courtois and Real Madrid set a return date for the goalkeeper with El Clásico against Barcelona on the horizon.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo