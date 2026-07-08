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‘England are one of the best national teams in the world,’ Martin Odegaard previews Norway’s quarterfinal

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Odegaard described their next match
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesOdegaard described their next match

Nothing can be taken for granted at the World Cup after everything that happened in the Round of 16. The team that surprised everyone the most was Norway, who defeated Brazil with Martin Odegaard as captain before setting up a quarterfinal against England.

Odegaard said: “Obviously we know the quality they have. I know them really well. Outstanding players, world-class players, playing for probably one of the best national teams in the world at the moment, so it’s going to be a big test for us.”

While Brazil did not show its best version in this tournament, eliminating a powerhouse like that was a huge achievement. A saved penalty in the first half kept Norway in the match before Erling Haaland scored twice in the 2-1 victory after a late goal.

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Odegaard hails Declan Rice

With Odegaard playing in England, it’s natural for him to face players who are his teammates or opponents throughout the season. This match features several players with Arsenal connections, including Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze.

The midfielders are good teammates (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The midfielders are good teammates (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Even if all of them are important players for England, Odegaard focused more on the midfielder as he shares the midfield and the captaincy role with Rice at Arsenal. The Norway captain had plenty of praise for Rice, describing him as one of the most complete midfielders in the game.

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Odegaard said: Rice’s someone who always gives everything for the team, always fighting for every single ball, bringing his energy to the pitch, to the team, driving the team forward. He can do so many things on the pitch. He can defend, he can attack, he can be physical, he can be good on the ball. He’s a very complete player, so it’s going to be a good test for all of us.”

Odegaard on Norway’s confidence

Norway may not be the favorite in this matchup with all the talent England has, but nothing can stop them from believing in themselves after eliminating Brazil.

Odegaard said: “We have to have the belief in ourselves. We’ve shown the whole world that we’re a good team. In football, anything is possible. Even though we’re the underdogs again, let’s see what happens and let’s prepare well.”

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