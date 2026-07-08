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List of World Cup winning coaches: Every manager to win the trophy by year

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina.

Winning a FIFA World Cup doesn’t just cement a place in history for the players — it does the same for the manager standing on the touchline. Across nearly a century of the tournament, only a select group of coaches have managed to lift the sport’s biggest prize.

The list begins in 1930, when Uruguay’s Alberto Suppici guided the hosts to the inaugural title at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Since then, the trophy has been passed between coaches from Europe and South America, mirroring the same two continents that have produced every World Cup-winning nation.

A handful of names appear more than once on the list. Vittorio Pozzo remains the only manager to win back-to-back titles in World Cup history, leading Italy to glory in both 1934 and 1938.

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Mario Zagallo also holds a unique distinction, having won the World Cup as a player with Brazil in 1958 and 1962 before doing it again as head coach in 1970. Didier Deschamps matched that same feat with France, winning the title as captain in 1998 before leading Les Bleus to the title again as head coach in 2018.

Didier Deschamps, Manager of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy in 2018. (Getty Images)

Didier Deschamps, Manager of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy in 2018. (Getty Images)

More recently, Lionel Scaloni joined this list of champions, guiding Argentina to their third star in 2022 behind the brilliance of Lionel Messi, in what remains the most recent World Cup title before the current 2026 tournament.

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Full list of 2026 World Cup coaches and highest-paid managers

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Full list of 2026 World Cup coaches and highest-paid managers

Complete list of World Cup winning coaches

YearChampionWinning coach
1930UruguayAlberto Supicci
1934ItalyVittorio Pozzo
1938ItalyVittorio Pozzo
1950UruguayJuan Lopez Fontana
1954West GermanySepp Herberger
1958BrazilVicente Feola
1962BrazilAymore Moreira
1966EnglandAlf Ramsey
1970BrazilMario Zagallo
1974West GermanyHelmut Schon
1978ArgentinaCesar Luis Menotti
1982ItalyEnzo Bearzot
1986ArgentinaCarlos Bilardo
1990West GermanyFranz Beckenbauer
1994BrazilCarlos Alberto Parreira
1998FranceAime Jacquet
2002BrazilLuiz Felipe Scolari
2006ItalyMarcello Lippi
2010GermanyJoachim Low
2014SpainVicente del Bosque
2018FranceDidier Deschamps
2022ArgentinaLionel Scaloni
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