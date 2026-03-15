How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
|Liverpool vs Tottenham
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Sunday, March 15, 2026
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium and NBCSN
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
The race for a Premier League top-four finish continues to heat up as Liverpool host Tottenham in one of the weekend’s most compelling showdowns. Liverpool remain firmly in the battle for a place in the UEFA Champions League and know a victory is crucial to keep their qualification hopes alive
Meanwhile, Tottenham arrive under pressure after a difficult run of results that has dragged them uncomfortably close to the relegation fight. With both clubs desperate to change their momentum and secure valuable points, the stakes couldn’t be higher—so be sure to tune in and catch every minute of this must-see Premier League clash.
More details on how to watchWith Peacock Premium, you can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
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• Computers: PC and Mac
• Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD
• Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices
• Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X
• VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs
• Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro