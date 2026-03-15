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How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
© Dan Istitene/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Liverpool vs Tottenham
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Sunday, March 15, 2026
WHERE Peacock Premium and NBCSN
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The race for a Premier League top-four finish continues to heat up as Liverpool host Tottenham in one of the weekend’s most compelling showdowns. Liverpool remain firmly in the battle for a place in the UEFA Champions League and know a victory is crucial to keep their qualification hopes alive

Meanwhile, Tottenham arrive under pressure after a difficult run of results that has dragged them uncomfortably close to the relegation fight. With both clubs desperate to change their momentum and secure valuable points, the stakes couldn’t be higher—so be sure to tune in and catch every minute of this must-see Premier League clash.

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
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Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Our free resources for you

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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