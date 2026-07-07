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Switzerland’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Colombia

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Breel Embolo has been very important with Switzerland
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesBreel Embolo has been very important with Switzerland

Another exciting match awaits at the 2026 World Cup as Switzerland and Colombia battle for a place in the quarterfinals in a matchup between two of the highest-ranked teams remaining in the tournament.

Switzerland enter this match ranked 15th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,696.30 points. They are four spots higher than the June 11 update after advancing to this round with a first-place finish in Group B following a draw with Qatar and victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada.

They have remained among the world’s most competitive national teams for several years thanks to their consistency, which continued with a 2-0 victory over Algeria to reach this round before a possible quarterfinal against Argentina.

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Colombia’s ranking

It is not going to be an easy match for Switzerland because Colombia also arrive with an excellent ranking. They are 11th in the ranking with 1,739.89 points, moving up two places compared to the June 11 update.

Luis Diaz must be at his best for Colombia (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz must be at his best for Colombia (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Their campaign includes a first-place finish in Group K with seven points after victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo before drawing with Portugal, followed by a Round of 16 victory over Ghana.

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How Colombia’s win, draw, or loss vs Switzerland could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

see also

How Colombia’s win, draw, or loss vs Switzerland could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Colombia continue to establish themselves among the strongest teams in South America, maintaining a place near the top of the rankings. Their highest position was 3rd in 2013, while their lowest was 54th in 2011.

Switzerland’s highest ranking

Switzerland’s steady presence among the world’s top teams has been built over several decades. They reached their highest-ever ranking of 3rd in 1993, while their lowest came in 1998 when they dropped to 83rd.

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