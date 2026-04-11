Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of Barcelona
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Espanyol on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Barcelona vs Espanyol
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, April 11, 2026
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Espanyol will have a golden opportunity to shake up the La Liga title race when they host archrivals Barcelona in the latest edition of the Catalan Derby, with the home side aiming to boost their push for a European spot while playing spoiler against their city rivals.

Meanwhile, Barcelona arrive under pressure to keep their grip on first place, fully aware that any slip could impact their championship ambitions as the season enters a decisive stretch, setting the stage for a tense, high-stakes showdown where pride and three massive points are on the line.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Espanyol and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Advertisement
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Lamine Yamal playing? Confirmed lineups for Barcelona vs Espanyol in La Liga

Is Lamine Yamal playing? Confirmed lineups for Barcelona vs Espanyol in La Liga

The stage is set for another intense Catalan derby, yet one lingering question continues to hover over the build-up: who will lead the charge when Barcelona returns to La Liga action?

Two USMNT players could leave MLS to join La Liga before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Two USMNT players could leave MLS to join La Liga before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just months away, two Major League Soccer and USMNT stars could continue their careers in La Liga.

‘He can push me anytime, anywhere’: Joan Garcia keeps 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive as Barcelona keeper outsmarts everyone with one ridiculous viral moment (VIDEO)

‘He can push me anytime, anywhere’: Joan Garcia keeps 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive as Barcelona keeper outsmarts everyone with one ridiculous viral moment (VIDEO)

With Joan Garcia battling for a 2026 World Cup spot by returning to hostile territory and Gerard Martin alongside him in defense, Barcelona was pushed to its limits by a fearless Espanyol side.

Why isn't Robert Lewandowski playing for Barcelona in Derbi Barceloni against Espanyol in La Liga?

Why isn't Robert Lewandowski playing for Barcelona in Derbi Barceloni against Espanyol in La Liga?

Robert Lewandowski is usually the first name fans expect to see when Barcelona takes the field, especially on a night as charged as the Derbi Barceloni.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo