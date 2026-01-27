Two USMNT players could leave MLS to join La Liga before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The January transfer window is quickly approaching its closing date, prompting European clubs to accelerate negotiations to sign new players. In that context, La Liga could become the destination for two Major League Soccer players who are aiming to represent the USMNT at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Villarreal has agreed to a deal to sign USMNT right back Alex Freeman from Orlando City, per sources,” reporter Tom Bogert said Tuesday on his X account. “Deal worth north of $4m plus around $3m in add-ons + sell-on clause.”

Freeman played 38 matches for Orlando City during the 2025 season across MLS, the Leagues Cup, and the US Open Cup, recording six goals and six assists. At the end of the year, the American defender became a free agent but agreed to sign a new contract, a move that has now proven crucial in allowing the Florida club to receive a significant transfer fee.

Those performances not only earned the fullback a move to La Liga with Villarreal this year, but also established him as an important piece of the USMNT. He made his debut in June 2025 during a friendly against Turkey, and head coach Mauricio Pochettino included him on the Concacaf Gold Cup roster, where he started all six matches.

USMNT players Alex Freeman and Diego Luna.

Having played in 13 of the USMNT’s 14 matches since June of last year, including friendlies and the Gold Cup, Alex Freeman appears well on track to be part of the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Another player who could leave MLS for La Liga

Just as Alex Freeman is reportedly close to completing a move from Orlando City to Villarreal, another USMNT player could leave MLS in the near future. “Espanyol and Celta Vigo continue to have strong interest is USMNT and Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna,” Tom Bogert wrote on X.

With 10 goals and three assists in 32 matches across all competitions in 2025, Luna stood out as one of MLS’s top midfielders and an important piece of the USMNT. That form has drawn interest from several Spanish clubs, though it has also made his departure from the United States difficult in the short term.

“A move happening is very unlikely before end of January window as RSL don’t want to lose Luna now,” Bogert added regarding the midfielder’s immediate future. However, the outlook could change in the near term: “RSL open to (and expecting) offers in summer for Luna.”

Diego Luna has also been a regular presence in Pochettino’s USMNT squads over the past year. In fact, the Real Salt Lake midfielder was included in every call-up in 2025 and appeared in 17 of the national team’s 18 matches.

Is a major career move advisable before the World Cup?

Both Alex Freeman and Diego Luna are facing one of the most important decisions of their professional careers. With less than five months remaining until the World Cup begins, both appear close to securing a place on the USMNT’s 26-man roster.

However, a club change at this stage—especially to an extremely competitive league like La Liga—could present challenges. Adapting to a new country and language may require an adjustment period with limited playing time at club level, which could affect their chances with the national team. Both players will need to weigh these factors carefully to avoid unexpected complications ahead of the World Cup.

