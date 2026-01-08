Trending topics:
Spanish Supercopa
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Spanish Supercopa

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesJude Bellingham of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
WHAT Spanish Supercopa
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00Am PT • Thursday, January 8, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Spanish Super Cup’s second semifinal delivers a must-watch Madrid Derby, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid battling for a spot in the final. Real Madrid come in flying after a dominant 5–1 La Liga win over Real Betis, fueled by a seasoned squad led by Kylian Mbappe and built for high-pressure moments.

Atletico look to respond following a draw with Real Sociedad, knowing form often means little in a rivalry this intense. With a final berth and city bragging rights at stake, this is one showdown soccer fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
