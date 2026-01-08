How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
|Arsenal vs Liverpool
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, December 8, 2026
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium and NBCSN
|STREAM
Match Overview
Matchday 21 of the Premier League delivers a must-watch showdown as Arsenal put their spot atop the table on the line against fellow Big Six powerhouse Liverpool. Riding a strong run of results, the Gunners enter with momentum on their side and a commanding six-point cushion over Manchester City, giving them a chance to further solidify their title credentials.
Liverpool, meanwhile, come into the contest trailing by 14 points and fully aware of what’s at stake, as this matchup carries major implications for their push toward Champions League qualification and any lingering hopes of reeling themselves back into the title conversation. With pride and pressure all in play, this is a clash fans won’t want to miss.
