Premier League
Comments

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Arsenal vs Liverpool
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, December 8, 2026
WHERE Peacock Premium and NBCSN
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Matchday 21 of the Premier League delivers a must-watch showdown as Arsenal put their spot atop the table on the line against fellow Big Six powerhouse Liverpool. Riding a strong run of results, the Gunners enter with momentum on their side and a commanding six-point cushion over Manchester City, giving them a chance to further solidify their title credentials.

Liverpool, meanwhile, come into the contest trailing by 14 points and fully aware of what’s at stake, as this matchup carries major implications for their push toward Champions League qualification and any lingering hopes of reeling themselves back into the title conversation. With pride and pressure all in play, this is a clash fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Arsenal vs Liverpool and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Our free resources for you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
