How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
|Arsenal vs Chelsea
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, March 1, 2026
|WHERE
|DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, NBCSN and Telemundo
|STREAM
Match Overview
With the Premier League title race heating up, the pressure is mounting on first-place Arsenal (61 points) after Manchester City closed the gap with a win over Leeds United, tightening the race at the top. Now the Gunners must respond in a marquee showdown against Chelsea.
The Blues are fighting tooth and nail with Manchester United and Liverpool for the final Champions League spot and simply can’t afford to drop points. With massive implications for both the title chase and the top-four battle, this blockbuster clash has all the ingredients of a season-defining moment!
With Peacock Premium, you can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock.
• Computers: PC and Mac
• Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD
• Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices
• Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X
• VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs
• Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro