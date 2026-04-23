Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Pep Guardiola supports Liam Rosenior after Chelsea firing as he praises Manchester City’s stability

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Guardiola supported Rosenior
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesGuardiola supported Rosenior

This week brought a major Premier League change with the firing of Liam Rosenior at Chelsea. While the results were not what was expected, Pep Guardiola backed the manager and praised Manchester City for sticking with him.

Guardiola said: “I’m very sorry. I’m pretty sure Rosenior is a manager for this level. Every time this happens, I always think about how lucky I am once again to be at the club I am in. I chose the right club 10 years ago, with incredible leadership, executives and sporting directors. The trust in the people who work here is amazing. I’m very lucky.”

Rosenior had only taken over Chelsea in January. His connection with the club owners was the main reason, as he had been managing French club Strasbourg, which shares the same investment group. The contrast with Guardiola’s spell at Manchester City was huge, as he had only managed 23 matches before the club decided to sack him.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Guardiola’s formula to win the Premier League

Guardiola was satisfied in the interview with Match of the Day after the win over Burnley that left Manchester City level with Arsenal: “It was such a demanding game on Sunday. It is not easy after three days but in the Premier League you have to adapt. We are used to doing it. We competed really well; we played a really good game but it’s a pity about the chances we had.”

Rosenior was hired by Chelsea in January (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Rosenior was hired by Chelsea in January (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After such a tough match against Arsenal, some consequences were expected. Even though Manchester City won, a 1-0 result against a relegated team also left the goal difference tied.

Advertisement
Enzo Fernandez may be tempted to leave Chelsea as Manchester City reportedly consider the Argentinean a main target

see also

Enzo Fernandez may be tempted to leave Chelsea as Manchester City reportedly consider the Argentinean a main target

With the race heating up near the end, Guardiola’s formula to win the title is clear, as his team is ahead on goals scored: “Now we have the FA Cup on Saturday and after that we have five games. The only chance is to win all the matches.”

The matches left for Manchester City and Arsenal

There are five matches left for Manchester City in the Premier League, and they are ahead of Arsenal because they have scored three more goals. Even if they win all of them, the way they do it will be crucial.

Manchester City will have to give their best because their schedule does not look easy: Everton (A), Brentford (H), Bournemouth (A), Crystal Palace (H) and Aston Villa (H). Arsenal finish with Newcastle (H), Fulham (H), West Ham (A), Burnley (H) and Crystal Palace (A).

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Enzo Fernandez may be tempted to leave Chelsea as Manchester City reportedly consider the Argentinean a main target

Enzo Fernandez may be tempted to leave Chelsea as Manchester City reportedly consider the Argentinean a main target

Following the departure of Liam Rosenior, Chelsea are experiencing significant uncertainty regarding their sporting project. Amid this situation, Enzo Fernández could be tempted to leave, with Manchester City reportedly viewing him as a key target in a post-2026 World Cup move.

Manchester United former captain Gary Neville blames Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella for Rosenior’s Chelsea exit

Manchester United former captain Gary Neville blames Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella for Rosenior’s Chelsea exit

Manchester United former captain Gary Neville blamed Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella for their roles in Liam Rosenior's Chelsea exit.

2026 World Cup: Estevao reportedly suffers hamstring injury, boosting Neymar Brazil hopes

2026 World Cup: Estevao reportedly suffers hamstring injury, boosting Neymar Brazil hopes

Despite his strong performances at Chelsea, Estêvão has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury, putting his participation in the 2026 World Cup at risk. As a result, Neymar Jr. could regain hope of representing Brazil after several years away.

Shortest Chelsea manager reigns: Where Liam Rosenior ranks after 3-month exit?

Shortest Chelsea manager reigns: Where Liam Rosenior ranks after 3-month exit?

After sacking Enzo Maresca, Chelsea turned to Liam Rosenior as their hope to revive the sporting project. Despite this, the Englishman has been dismissed just three months after his arrival, leaving fans wondering whether he is the shortest-serving manager in the club’s history.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo