Pep Guardiola supports Liam Rosenior after Chelsea firing as he praises Manchester City’s stability

This week brought a major Premier League change with the firing of Liam Rosenior at Chelsea. While the results were not what was expected, Pep Guardiola backed the manager and praised Manchester City for sticking with him.

Guardiola said: “I’m very sorry. I’m pretty sure Rosenior is a manager for this level. Every time this happens, I always think about how lucky I am once again to be at the club I am in. I chose the right club 10 years ago, with incredible leadership, executives and sporting directors. The trust in the people who work here is amazing. I’m very lucky.”

Rosenior had only taken over Chelsea in January. His connection with the club owners was the main reason, as he had been managing French club Strasbourg, which shares the same investment group. The contrast with Guardiola’s spell at Manchester City was huge, as he had only managed 23 matches before the club decided to sack him.

Guardiola’s formula to win the Premier League

Guardiola was satisfied in the interview with Match of the Day after the win over Burnley that left Manchester City level with Arsenal: “It was such a demanding game on Sunday. It is not easy after three days but in the Premier League you have to adapt. We are used to doing it. We competed really well; we played a really good game but it’s a pity about the chances we had.”

Rosenior was hired by Chelsea in January (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After such a tough match against Arsenal, some consequences were expected. Even though Manchester City won, a 1-0 result against a relegated team also left the goal difference tied.

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With the race heating up near the end, Guardiola’s formula to win the title is clear, as his team is ahead on goals scored: “Now we have the FA Cup on Saturday and after that we have five games. The only chance is to win all the matches.”

The matches left for Manchester City and Arsenal

There are five matches left for Manchester City in the Premier League, and they are ahead of Arsenal because they have scored three more goals. Even if they win all of them, the way they do it will be crucial.

Manchester City will have to give their best because their schedule does not look easy: Everton (A), Brentford (H), Bournemouth (A), Crystal Palace (H) and Aston Villa (H). Arsenal finish with Newcastle (H), Fulham (H), West Ham (A), Burnley (H) and Crystal Palace (A).

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