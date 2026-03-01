Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Predicted lineups for marquee 2025-26 Premier League matchup

After heavily reinforcing their roster, Arsenal have managed to remain at the top of the Premier League for several weeks. However, they are coming off two consecutive draws that have put their position at risk. As a result, the Gunners face Chelsea today in a thrilling London derby. Like them, the Blues are in need of a victory, intensity and tactical discipline could ultimately define the outcome in today’s game.

Unlike the start of the season, coach Mikel Arteta has managed to recover the best version of Viktor Gyökeres, who is coming off a brace against Tottenham Hotspur. With this in mind, Arsenal emerge as the clear favorites, as they maintain a fairly solid team in defense and midfield, making the goal-scoring facet the last requirement needed to maintain their brilliant performance. In addition, Eberechi Eze continues to impose his level.

Chelsea seem to be gradually recovering consistency. Under the guidance of new coach Liam Rosenior, they have managed to regain defensive stability and midfield solidity, with Enzo Fernández being the creative key of the team. In addition, João Pedro and Cole Palmer remain the leaders of the attack, making the difference in every match. Along with this, the Blues have managed to rotate their bench, keeping them in full form.

Both teams arrive in quite different moments in the Premier League, but they need a victory in today’s match. While the Gunners seek to continue pulling away from Manchester City, who are following them closely, the Blues need a win to pursue a Champions League spot, as they are currently outside these places. With this in mind, they could give us a highly competitive match, focusing on the offensive approach.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Chelsea

Even though they are the clear favorites to take the victory, Arsenal maintain a difficult absence: Mikel Merino. In addition, they keep the presence of Ben White, Kai Havertz, and Max Dowman in doubt. However, coach Mikel Arteta keeps Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyökeres as his offensive leaders, alongside William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães in defense. With this, he could opt for a fairly conservative lineup, similar to that of previous matches.

With this in mind, Arsenal could play as follows: David Raya; Justin Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Piero Hincapié; Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi; Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard; Viktor Gyökeres.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Arsenal

With the arrival of Liam Rosenior, Chelsea arrive in better form to compete against Arsenal, seeking a solid victory. However, they still do not have Mykhaylo Mudryk, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Estevao, Jamie Gittens, Dario Essugo, and Levi Colwill available. In view of this, they could look to Cole Palmer and João Pedro as the leaders of the attack, and Alejandro Garnacho could be decisive off the bench.

Considering this, Chelsea could lineup as follows: Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Mamadou Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah, Malo Gusto; Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto; João Pedro.

