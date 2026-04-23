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Enzo Fernandez may be tempted to leave Chelsea as Manchester City reportedly consider the Argentinean a main target

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea reacts after the team's defeat in the Premier League match.
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesEnzo Fernandez of Chelsea reacts after the team's defeat in the Premier League match.

Chelsea are not managing to deliver their best season, with neither Enzo Maresca nor Liam Rosenior emerging as solutions for the squad. Amid this instability, Enzo Fernández could be tempted to leave the club, as they have failed to build a competitive project since his arrival in 2023. Because of this, Manchester City are reportedly targeting the Argentine midfielder in a post-2026 World Cup move.

According to Mario Cortegana in The Athletic, the Citizens are seriously considering a move for Enzo Fernández. With Bernardo Silva’s departure and uncertainty surrounding Rodri, whose contract runs until 2027, the Argentine is seen as an ideal signing, offering a balance between attacking and defensive contributions while also helping organize the team. In addition, he is reportedly open to changing clubs in the summer of 2026.

Despite Manchester City’s interest, Enzo Fernández’s departure from Chelsea may not be straightforward. Not only is he the team’s captain, but he is also under contract until 2032, meaning the club would be under no pressure to sell. Furthermore, the Blues could demand a fee of around €120 million (approximately $140 million), as that was the amount they paid for him in 2023, and they are not keen to let him leave easily given his key role.

While the Blues have not been at their best, Enzo has remained one of the team’s standout players. Whether at the base of midfield or in an advanced playmaking role, the Argentine is capable of organizing the team. However, Chelsea are not in a strong moment, having dismissed Liam Rosenior after just three months, setting an unwanted record. As a result, he has faced criticism, along with Cole Palmer and Moisés Caicedo, but they remain key figures for the team.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.

Chelsea’s next manager could shape Enzo Fernández’s future

Following the dismissal of Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have not managed to establish sporting stability of the kind that once led them to winning the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Far from being solved by Liam Rosenior’s appointment, the club is now going through a period of significant instability that could lead Enzo Fernández to push for a departure. Because of this, the Blues’ decision regarding their next head coach could ultimately define his professional future.

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Manchester United former captain Gary Neville blames Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella for Rosenior’s Chelsea exit

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Manchester United former captain Gary Neville blames Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella for Rosenior’s Chelsea exit

According to Jacob Steinberg, via The Guardian, Chelsea players believe the next head coach must be an experienced manager with strong authority to command respect in the dressing room and manage egos—something Maresca did provide. Because of this, if the Blues opt for a young coach or one without experience handling high-profile personalities, Enzo Fernández could push to leave the club, seeking to win major trophies elsewhere.

In the event of a potential departure for Enzo Fernández, not only Manchester City would be interested, but also Real Madrid, as per The Athletic. Because of this, the Argentine would have no trouble finding a world-class destination—something Chelsea are aware of and could try to counter by presenting a winning sporting project. However, they have struggled to establish it since Todd Boehly took over as owner of the club.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Manchester United former captain Gary Neville blames Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella for Rosenior’s Chelsea exit

Manchester United former captain Gary Neville blames Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella for Rosenior’s Chelsea exit

Manchester United former captain Gary Neville blamed Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella for their roles in Liam Rosenior's Chelsea exit.

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Before facing Manchester City in the Premier League, Chelsea’s decision regarding Enzo Fernandez has been revealed.

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