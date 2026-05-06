Cristiano Ronaldo under serious pressure as Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal surge shakes title race: When would Saudi Pro League champion be decided?

The Saudi Pro League title race has taken a dramatic twist, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema once again at the center of a growing rivalry between two dominant forces. As Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal push toward the finish line, the balance of power has begun to shift, raising tension across the league.

For much of the season, Ronaldo’s side appeared firmly in control. Now, however, the resurgence of its closest challenger has introduced uncertainty, turning what once looked like a comfortable march toward the title into a high-pressure sprint.

Al-Hilal delivered a crucial 2-1 comeback victory over Al-Khaleej, a result that has significantly tightened the title race. After falling behind early to a strike from Joshua King, the team showed resilience to respond through Sergej Milinkovic-Savic before Sultan Mandash sealed the win late in the match.

The performance was far from straightforward, as Al-Khaleej tested the visitors throughout the contest. Still, the final outcome ensured that Al-Hilal reduced the gap at the top to just two points, keeping the title dream very much alive. The win came at a perfect moment for the challenger, especially after Al-Nassr suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to Al-Qadsiah.

That loss not only ended a remarkable 20-game winning streak but also exposed vulnerabilities that had gone largely unnoticed during their dominant run. Suddenly, the narrative has changed. What once looked like a one-sided race has evolved into a tense duel, with both sides aware that even the smallest mistake could prove decisive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benzema’s influence grows

Although Karim Benzema only appeared late in the match against Al-Khaleej, his presence continues to loom large over the title battle. The French forward even found the net in the closing stages, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

His growing influence reflects a broader shift within Al-Hilal, where experience and depth are beginning to make the difference. For Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, that adds another layer of pressure as the season reaches its climax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karim Benzema of Al Hilal looks on.

When will the title be decided?

Statistically, the margins between the two sides are incredibly tight. Al-Nassr sits on 79 points after 31 matches, while Al-Hilal trails closely with 77, as very little separates them with just two games to go.

The defining moment of the season is fast approaching. A direct clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal on May 12 could ultimately determine the Saudi Pro League champion, provided both teams handle their preceding fixtures successfully.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In that scenario, the stakes are clear. A win for Al-Nassr would likely secure the title, while victory for Al-Hilal could see them leapfrog into first place and take control of the race. However, before fans can circle May 12 as the definitive title decider, there is still business to take care of.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal clash on May 12

Crucial fixtures before the showdown

Al-Nassr will first take on Al-Shabab on May 7, while Al-Hilal will face Al-Kholood a day later on May 8. These fixtures are far from formalities. Any slip-up from either side could dramatically alter the title equation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If Al-Nassr drops points, it could lose its advantage at the top before even facing Al-Hilal. Also, if Al-Hilal falter, it may hand Al-Nassr a significant cushion heading into the final stretch. If both teams win their respective matches, the stage will be perfectly set for a winner-takes-all clash on May 12, when Al-Nassr hosts Al-Hilal.