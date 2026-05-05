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Al Hilal star Milinkovic-Savic heats up clash with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, calls it ‘SPL final’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (L) of Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesSergej Milinkovic-Savic (L) of Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo saw Al Nassr‘s winning streak come to an end at the worst possible time, with three Saudi Pro League games remaining and the title still far from secured. Al Hilal have now closed the gap at the top, and star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has turned up the heat ahead of the showdown with Ronaldo’s side, calling it the “league final.”

While Al Nassr were falling 3-1 to Al Qadsiah, Al Hilal had the opportunity to chip away at the five-point deficit with a home game against Al Khaleej on Tuesday. The hosts fell behind to a Joshua King goal in the 11th minute before Milinkovic-Savic drew them level in the 34th, and Sultan Mandash completed the comeback in the 79th to claim all three points.

Speaking to Thmanyah Sports after the match, Milinkovic-Savic acknowledged the difficulty of the victory while keeping his focus fixed firmly on the prize ahead: “Difficult game against this team, specially here when we play it’s difficult, but we knew from the beginning what we needed to do to win the game and get closer to Al Nassr.”

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Before the eagerly anticipated clash with Ronaldo’s side, Al Hilal have the chance to secure their first piece of silverware of the 2025-26 season. On Friday, May 9, the team coached by Simone Inzaghi will face Al Kholood in the King’s Cup final, a fixture that was originally scheduled for April 23.

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With two potentially season-defining games on the horizon, Milinkovic-Savic was careful to take things one step at a time. “We go game by game. The first stop is the final (King’s) cup, and after I think against Al Nassr will be the final for the league. We don’t think about the derby; first we think for the cup final,” the Serbian midfielder said, though his words left little doubt about just how much the upcoming Derby of Champions means to him.

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What remains for Al Nassr in the SPL?

Al Nassr currently sit atop the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League table with 79 points from 31 games, while Al Hilal have closed to within two points on 77 from the same number of matches. The head-to-head showdown between the two sides is scheduled for Al Awwal Park on Tuesday, May 13, though Ronaldo and his teammates have pressing business before then, including the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka on May 16.

First up, Al Nassr travel to face Al Shabab, currently 13th in the league, on May 7. A victory over Al Hilal on the 13th could hand Ronaldo and company the SPL title on the spot, but in the event of a draw or defeat, the championship race will go down to the final matchday, when Al Nassr host Damac and Al Hilal travel to Al Fayha, both on May 21.

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