Report: Brazil midfielder could leave Premier League to join Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League continues its push to become one of the most competitive leagues in the world. With Cristiano Ronaldo as the main figure, clubs are aggressively pursuing more top European talent each transfer window. In this case, the target is a Brazilian midfielder making a mark in the Premier League.

“Newcastle United star Joelinton is back on the radar for the Saudi Pro League, with powerful clubs now very much looking into a possible deal in the January window,” TeamTalk recently reported.

Joelinton has appeared in 20 matches this season, scoring three goals across the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and Carabao Cup. He remains a key piece in coach Eddie Howe’s plans, but that would not necessarily prevent a potential transfer.

“Newcastle would consider a permanent deal for the player, despite Howe having made it clear to the board that he does not want to weaken his squad in the New Year,” the report added. The Brazilian midfielder is under contract with Newcastle until June 30, 2028.

Joelinton playing for the Brazil national team.

This is not the first time Joelinton has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. Last summer, there was a possibility he would follow stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez, and N’Golo Kante in leaving the Premier League for Asia. That move ultimately fell through, as Newcastle decided to retain one of their top players. Now that could change, with the club seemingly willing to at least consider offers.

Joelinton aiming for a World Cup spot with Brazil

As with all soccer stars, career decisions in this January transfer window will be heavily influenced by the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With the tournament less than six months away, no player wants to miss out.

Players who aren’t getting regular minutes at their current clubs often look for moves that increase their chances of making their national team’s 26-man roster. Even those receiving lucrative offers weigh the potential impact of a transfer on their World Cup hopes.

For Joelinton, he has been an established player at Newcastle for years and, barring anything unusual, will have enough matches in the next six months to convince Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti that he deserves a spot in the squad.

How Joelinton has fared under Ancelotti

Under the new coach, Joelinton has struggled to find his place in the national team. He was not included in Ancelotti’s first squad in June and missed the September international break due to injury. In October, he finally got a chance, staying on the bench in a friendly against South Korea and playing 33 minutes against Japan.

However, further physical setbacks kept him out of Brazil’s squad in November. That leaves a less-than-optimistic record for Joelinton: under Ancelotti, he has been called up to only one of four FIFA breaks and played just one match, coming off the bench. His upcoming career decisions could therefore be crucial in securing—or missing—a place in the 2026 World Cup.