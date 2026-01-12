Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Hilal vs Al Nassr
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Monday, January 12, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and FOX Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr’s blistering start has cooled quickly, with two straight losses snapping the momentum of a team that opened the season with 10 wins and a draw, a clear reminder of how unforgiving the Saudi Pro League can be.

That skid tees up a massive showdown with first-place Al Hilal, who used Cristiano Ronaldo’s side dip to build a four-point cushion at the top; a Hilal win would stretch the gap to seven, while a response from Al Nassr would cut it to one and tighten the title race.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose key teammate as Al Nassr star reportedly agrees a move to a European side

Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose key teammate as Al Nassr star reportedly agrees a move to a European side

Jorge Jesus has managed to raise Al Nassr to the highest level, accumulating an impressive consistency of results. However, Cristiano Ronaldo could lose a teammate in the coming days as he is reportedly close to joining a European team after failing to play a leading role in the team.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Predicted lineups for Al Hilal vs. Al Nassr

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Predicted lineups for Al Hilal vs. Al Nassr

After a surprising three-game losing streak, Al Nassr face Al Hilal today, looking to make a statement and secure their first victory in 2026. With this in mind, fans are keeping a close eye on Cristiano Ronaldo's status ahead of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives huge squad boost as Al Nassr star returns from injury for key Al Hilal game

Cristiano Ronaldo receives huge squad boost as Al Nassr star returns from injury for key Al Hilal game

Set to face Al Hilal in a key league game, Cristiano Ronaldo has received a huge squad boost with an Al Nassr star returning from injury.

How to watch PSG vs Paris FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coupe de France

How to watch PSG vs Paris FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coupe de France

PSG will take on Paris FC in the 2025/26 Coupe de France Round of 32. This guide breaks down the date, kickoff time, and TV and streaming options available in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo