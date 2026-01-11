Trending topics:
Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo receives huge squad boost as Al Nassr star returns from injury for key Al Hilal game

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult stretch of results at Al Nassr, watching his side relinquish the top spot in the Saudi Pro League during the 2025–26 season after a historic start. With league leaders Al Hilal up next in a crucial six-point showdown, the Portuguese superstar has received a major boost as a key teammate returns from injury.

After opening the season with a record-setting run of 10 straight wins, Al Nassr have struggled to maintain that momentum in recent weeks. A 2-2 draw against Al Ettifaq was followed by back-to-back defeats to Al Ahli and Al Qadsiah since the start of 2026, a skid that has cost Ronaldo’s side valuable ground in the title race.

Defender Mohamed Simakan has now returned to training and is expected to be available for selection against Al Hilal. The French center back suffered a hamstring injury during a training session on December 23 and has been sidelined since, but his return places him back in head coach Jorge Jesus’ plans at a critical moment.

Local outlet Al Riyadhiah previously reported that Simakan would undergo an “intensive rehabilitation program” and was expected to miss up to four weeks, including the Al Hilal clash. However, racing against the clock, the defender has progressed faster than anticipated and has rejoined full team training ahead of schedule.

ronaldo simakan mane al-nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Simakan and Sadio Mane of Al Nassr

Al Hilal, now sitting atop the SPL standings with 35 points, recently overtook Al Nassr in the title race. Under new head coach Simone Inzaghi, appointed in June, Hilal boast the league’s second-most potent attack with 35 goals in 13 matches (just behind Al Nassr’s 38) making Simakan’s defensive return particularly significant as Ronaldo looks to halt his team’s slide.

Al Nassr’s stark contrast with Simakan on the pitch

Since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2024, Simakan has established himself as one of Al Nassr’s most reliable performers. He has made 54 appearances for the club, contributing three goals and three assists, and this season has formed a central defensive partnership with former Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez.

In the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League, Simakan featured in eight matches from Matchday 1 through Matchday 9, missing only one game against Al Fayha due to rest. During that stretch, Al Nassr won every match and conceded just four goals, highlighting their defensive solidity with the Frenchman in the lineup.

By contrast, across the four league matches Simakan missed while recovering from injury, Al Nassr recorded one win, one draw, and two losses, conceding seven goals. More than half of the 12 goals they have allowed all season came during that brief span, underscoring the dramatic defensive drop-off without Simakan and the importance of his return ahead of the showdown with Al Hilal.

