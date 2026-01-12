Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Predicted lineups for Al Hilal vs. Al Nassr

While Al Nassr began the 2025–26 season with an imposing unbeaten run, they have now gone three consecutive matches without a victory. Nevertheless, head coach Jorge Jesus has a significant opportunity to turn the situation around, as they face Al Hilal today in search of their first Saudi Pro League win of 2026. Against this backdrop, fans are closely monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo’s status ahead of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to maintain an impressive run of form, scoring two goals in Al Nassr’s last three matches. After avoiding any kind of injury, the veteran is expected to start for coach Jorge Jesus’s side in the clash against Al Hilal, as they look to close the gap in the league title race. Additionally, the Portuguese star would be chasing his 15th goal of the 2025–26 season, remaining the team’s leading scorer.

Jorge Jesus has managed to impose a clear style of play on Al Nassr, but a lack of quality and depth off the bench has led to inconsistency in their recent matches. That said, they are coming off a convincing victory in their previous game against Al Hilal, and their impressive start to the season positions them as clear contenders to claim the win, led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix as the team’s leaders.

Unlike Al Nassr, Al Hilal have managed to maintain remarkable consistency, remaining unbeaten in the 13 matches they have played in the Saudi Pro League. In addition, head coach Simone Inzaghi has built a well-balanced squad across all lines, featuring top-level players such as Marcos Leonardo, Darwin Núñez, Rúben Neves, and Sergej Milinković-Savić. For this reason, Ronaldo’s side will need to be at their very best to secure the victory, as it will be anything but easy.

Joao Felix celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Al Nassr predicted lineup vs. Al Hilal

Not only do they still have Cristiano Ronaldo, but they also welcome back Mohamed Simakan after several games away with Al Nassr. Additionally, coach Jorge Jesus has successfully avoided serious injuries to his key players like Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman, and Joao Felix, who are set to start in today’s game against Al Hilal. However, Wessley Gassova and Bento Krepski might not play today due to uncertainty about their future with the team.

With this in mind, Al Nassr could lineup as follows: Nawaf Al-Aqeedi; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Saad Al Nasser; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Alkhaibari; Ângelo, Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Hilal predicted lineup vs. Al Nassr

Al Hilal have managed to avoid serious injuries, but they will miss two key players. Kalidou Koulibaly and Yassine Bounou are absent, currently representing their national teams in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Nonetheless, coach Simone Inzaghi can rely on stars Sergej Milinković-Savić, Marcos Leonardo, and Rúben Neves, who are expected to start in today’s match against Al Nassr.

Considering this, Al Hilal could play as follows: Mohammed Al-Rubaie; Hamad Al Yami, Ruben Neves, Hassan Al Tambakti, Theo Hernández; Malcom, Mohamed Kanno, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Salem Al Dawsari; Marcos Leonardo, Darwin Nuñez.

