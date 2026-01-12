Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
saudi pro league
Comments

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Predicted lineups for Al Hilal vs. Al Nassr

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to the Saudi Pro League match.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to the Saudi Pro League match.

While Al Nassr began the 2025–26 season with an imposing unbeaten run, they have now gone three consecutive matches without a victory. Nevertheless, head coach Jorge Jesus has a significant opportunity to turn the situation around, as they face Al Hilal today in search of their first Saudi Pro League win of 2026. Against this backdrop, fans are closely monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo’s status ahead of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to maintain an impressive run of form, scoring two goals in Al Nassr’s last three matches. After avoiding any kind of injury, the veteran is expected to start for coach Jorge Jesus’s side in the clash against Al Hilal, as they look to close the gap in the league title race. Additionally, the Portuguese star would be chasing his 15th goal of the 2025–26 season, remaining the team’s leading scorer.

Jorge Jesus has managed to impose a clear style of play on Al Nassr, but a lack of quality and depth off the bench has led to inconsistency in their recent matches. That said, they are coming off a convincing victory in their previous game against Al Hilal, and their impressive start to the season positions them as clear contenders to claim the win, led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix as the team’s leaders.

Unlike Al Nassr, Al Hilal have managed to maintain remarkable consistency, remaining unbeaten in the 13 matches they have played in the Saudi Pro League. In addition, head coach Simone Inzaghi has built a well-balanced squad across all lines, featuring top-level players such as Marcos Leonardo, Darwin Núñez, Rúben Neves, and Sergej Milinković-Savić. For this reason, Ronaldo’s side will need to be at their very best to secure the victory, as it will be anything but easy.

ronaldo felix

Joao Felix celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Al Nassr predicted lineup vs. Al Hilal

Not only do they still have Cristiano Ronaldo, but they also welcome back Mohamed Simakan after several games away with Al Nassr. Additionally, coach Jorge Jesus has successfully avoided serious injuries to his key players like Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman, and Joao Felix, who are set to start in today’s game against Al Hilal. However, Wessley Gassova and Bento Krepski might not play today due to uncertainty about their future with the team.

Advertisement
How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

see also

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

With this in mind, Al Nassr could lineup as follows: Nawaf Al-Aqeedi; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Saad Al Nasser; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Alkhaibari; Ângelo, Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Hilal predicted lineup vs. Al Nassr

Al Hilal have managed to avoid serious injuries, but they will miss two key players. Kalidou Koulibaly and Yassine Bounou are absent, currently representing their national teams in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Nonetheless, coach Simone Inzaghi can rely on stars Sergej Milinković-Savić, Marcos Leonardo, and Rúben Neves, who are expected to start in today’s match against Al Nassr.

Considering this, Al Hilal could play as follows: Mohammed Al-Rubaie; Hamad Al Yami, Ruben Neves, Hassan Al Tambakti, Theo Hernández; Malcom, Mohamed Kanno, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Salem Al Dawsari; Marcos Leonardo, Darwin Nuñez.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose key teammate as Al Nassr star reportedly agrees a move to a European side

Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose key teammate as Al Nassr star reportedly agrees a move to a European side

Jorge Jesus has managed to raise Al Nassr to the highest level, accumulating an impressive consistency of results. However, Cristiano Ronaldo could lose a teammate in the coming days as he is reportedly close to joining a European team after failing to play a leading role in the team.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Hilal and Al Nassr are scheduled to meet on Matchday 15 of the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the clash in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast information across TV and streaming platforms.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives huge squad boost as Al Nassr star returns from injury for key Al Hilal game

Cristiano Ronaldo receives huge squad boost as Al Nassr star returns from injury for key Al Hilal game

Set to face Al Hilal in a key league game, Cristiano Ronaldo has received a huge squad boost with an Al Nassr star returning from injury.

How to watch PSG vs Paris FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coupe de France

How to watch PSG vs Paris FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coupe de France

PSG will take on Paris FC in the 2025/26 Coupe de France Round of 32. This guide breaks down the date, kickoff time, and TV and streaming options available in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo