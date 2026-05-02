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How to watch Ajax vs PSV in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Eredivisie

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Davy Klaassen of Ajax
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesDavy Klaassen of Ajax
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ajax vs PSV on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Ajax vs PSV
WHAT Eredivisie
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, May 2, 2026
WHERE ESPN+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Eredivisie spotlight turns to one of its most heated matchups as Ajax prepares for a pivotal showdown against newly crowned champions PSV. With the title already wrapped up following an impressive season that featured only a handful of setbacks, PSV entes this clash aiming to underline their dominance with another marquee result.

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Meanwhile, the pressure is squarely on Ajax, as the Dutch giants remain locked in a battle for second place and a coveted direct ticket to the UEFA Champions League, making this rivalry clash a must-win scenario. With pride, positioning, and momentum all on the line, this edition of Ajax vs. PSV promises fireworks.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Ajax vs PSV and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
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Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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