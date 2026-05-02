How to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona in USA: 2025/26 La Liga, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Osasuna vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Osasuna vs Barcelona WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, May 2, 2026

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Osasuna enters this late-season clash with the freedom of a team that has already secured its top-flight status and is now playing for a potential spot in European competition. Currently sitting ninth, they have turned their home ground, El Sadar, into a fortress, remaining unbeaten in their last ten league matches there. With minimal pressure and a roaring home crowd behind them, Osasuna has the perfect opportunity to make a statement against the league leaders.

For Barcelona, the stakes could not be higher. Holding an 11-point lead over rivals Real Madrid, a victory in Pamplona would place them on the brink of clinching the La Liga title. Hansi Flick’s squad is riding a dominant nine-game winning streak in the league, powered by the most lethal attack in Spain. The urgency is palpable, as securing the championship early would allow them to shift focus and avoid any late-season drama.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match presents a classic clash of trajectories. Barcelona has been on a relentless march toward the title, defined by an impeccable home record and an offense that has scored 87 goals. Their season has been one of consistent dominance. In contrast, Osasuna has been the season’s overachiever, exceeding all preseason expectations by staying clear of relegation and making a legitimate challenge for Europe, largely thanks to their formidable form at home.

The tactical battle will be won or lost between Barcelona‘s high-octane attack and Osasuna‘s disciplined home setup. Barcelona averages 2.6 goals per game, but they have shown defensive vulnerabilities on the road, keeping just two clean sheets in their last ten away fixtures. This opens the door for Osasuna, who thrives on creating high-pressure moments and has a proven goal-scorer in Ante Budimir. Expect Barcelona to control possession while Osasuna looks to absorb pressure and strike on the counter.

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Motivation is clear-cut for both sides. Barcelona is driven by the singular goal of sealing the La Liga crown. A win here is a critical step, potentially allowing them to be crowned champions this very weekend depending on other results. Osasuna, free from the stress of a relegation battle, is motivated by the chance to upset the champions-elect and continue their dream of qualifying for a European tournament, a feat that would cap off a remarkable season.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Barcelona has had the upper hand in this fixture, winning four of the last five meetings between the clubs. Their dominance is particularly evident in their home games against Osasuna, where they have consistently secured comfortable victories and clean sheets.

However, recent encounters at El Sadar tell a different story. While Barcelona won their last away match in Pamplona in 2023, their most recent visit before that ended in a stunning 4-2 defeat in late 2024. This result serves as a reminder that Osasuna is more than capable of rising to the occasion on their home turf.

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Key statistical trends point to a potentially high-scoring affair. Despite Barcelona keeping four clean sheets in the last five head-to-head games overall, five of their last six away matches against Osasuna have seen both teams score and over 2.5 total goals. Those games have produced an average of 3.67 goals, suggesting that when these teams meet in Pamplona, defensive caution is often thrown to the wind.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Barcelona heads into this crucial match with significant absences, while Osasuna remains relatively at full strength for the season’s final stretch.

For Osasuna, the team is largely intact, with only minor issues sidelining Juan Cruz due to illness and Iker Benito with a knee problem. Their core lineup remains available, allowing them to field a familiar and cohesive unit. Barcelona faces more serious challenges, as star forward Lamine Yamal is out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, and key defender Jules Kounde is serving a suspension for card accumulation. However, the return of Raphinha from injury provides a welcome boost to their attacking options.

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Osasuna Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Herrera; Galan, Catena, Boyomo, Rosier; Moncayola, I. Munoz; V. Munoz, Oroz, Garcia; Budimir.

This is Osasuna‘s trusted formation, built around the goal-scoring prowess of Ante Budimir. The midfield pairing of Moncayola and Iker Munoz will be crucial in disrupting Barcelona‘s rhythm, while the attacking midfield trio aims to create chances for their formidable striker.

Barcelona Projected XI (4-2-3-1): J. Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, E. Garcia; Gavi, Pedri; Fermin, Olmo, Rashford; Torres.

With Kounde suspended, Eric Garcia is expected to step into the backline alongside Pau Cubarsi. Ferran Torres will likely lead the attack, supported by a fluid and creative midfield. The return of Raphinha gives Hansi Flick a powerful weapon to bring off the bench if needed.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Osasuna vs Barcelona match on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

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In addition to La Liga, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can stream leagues such as Serie A, Ligue 1, and the Brasileirão, as well as major cup tournaments and international fixtures.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99, which provides access to all live matches, on-demand content, and exclusive studio shows. You can also opt for an annual plan to save on the total cost.

SEE MORE: For the full schedule of games, check out our La Liga TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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