How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Fulham on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Arsenal vs Fulham WHAT English Premier League WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, May 2, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, NBC, Telemundo, Universo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

The Premier League title race is reaching a fever pitch, and Arsenal finds itself in a must-win situation as it hosts Fulham. With only four games left, the Gunners are clinging to a slim lead over a relentless Manchester City, who hold a crucial game in hand. The pressure is compounded by a high-stakes Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, forcing Mikel Arteta’s squad to balance European ambitions with domestic urgency.

Fulham arrives at the Emirates not merely to play spoiler but with their own European aspirations on the line. Currently sitting 10th, Marco Silva‘s side is just points away from a potential Europa or Conference League spot. Coming off an impressive victory against Aston Villa, the Cottagers are poised to capitalize on any fatigue or distraction from the league leaders, making this a high-stakes clash for both clubs.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This season represents a historic opportunity for Arsenal, who are chasing their first league title in over two decades alongside a potential first-ever Champions League trophy. Their campaign has been built on a rock-solid defense, boasting the best expected goals against (xGA) in the league. However, their attack has recently struggled to convert dominance into clear-cut chances, making every fixture a tense affair.

Fulham, meanwhile, has secured a comfortable top-half position and demonstrated an ability to grind out results, even with limited possession. Their tactical approach against Arsenal will likely be disciplined and defensive, aiming to absorb pressure and hit on the counter-attack. The match will be a classic battle of styles: Arsenal‘s possession-heavy approach against Fulham‘s organized, counter-punching strategy.

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The motivations are crystal clear. For Arsenal, anything less than three points could be fatal to their title hopes. They must navigate the physical and mental toll of their two-front battle. For Fulham, this is a chance to make a statement, spoil a rival’s party, and keep their dream of European qualification alive, ensuring they will not be a passive opponent.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History overwhelmingly favors the home side in this fixture. In one of the most one-sided records in English football history, Arsenal has never lost a home league match against Fulham. Across 32 encounters at home, the Gunners have won 25 and drawn seven, establishing an incredible fortress that the Cottagers have never breached.

Despite this daunting long-term record, recent meetings have been more competitive. While Arsenal is unbeaten in the last three matchups (two wins, one draw), Fulham managed a victory and two draws in the five games prior. The reverse fixture this season was a tight 1-0 win for Arsenal, signaling that Fulham is capable of keeping the game close.

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Recent form for both clubs points towards a potentially low-scoring game. Under 2.5 goals has been a feature in five of Arsenal’s last six home matches across all competitions. Similarly, six of Fulham‘s last seven games have also seen two or fewer goals scored, suggesting that goals may be at a premium at the Emirates.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are contending with significant injuries to key players that will impact their game plans.

Arsenal’s formidable defense has been hit hard, with Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber expected to miss out. Midfield creativity is also a concern, as Kai Havertz has been ruled out. However, the Gunners receive a major boost with the anticipated return of Eberechi Eze to the starting lineup, adding a much-needed spark to the attack.

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Fulham also has availability issues. Ryan Sessegnon was forced off in their last match and is unavailable, while Kenny Tete and Alex Iwobi remain sidelined. These absences limit Marco Silva’s options, particularly in wide areas and midfield, forcing him to rely on his squad’s depth against the league leaders.

Arsenal Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Raya; Hincapie, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Zubimendi, Rice; Trossard, Eze, Madueke; Gyokeres

This lineup will rely on the midfield pairing of Zubimendi and Rice to control the tempo and shield a depleted defense. The return of Eze is critical, as he will be tasked with creating chances for top scorer Viktor Gyokeres alongside Trossard and Madueke.

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Fulham Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Leno; Robinson, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne; Lukic, Berge; Chukwueze, Smith Rowe, Wilson; Jimenez

Fulham is expected to field a compact 4-2-3-1 formation designed to frustrate Arsenal. The defensive midfield duo of Lukic and Berge will be crucial in breaking up play, while the attack will depend on the incisiveness of Harry Wilson and Emile Smith Rowe to launch quick counters in support of striker Raul Jimenez.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Arsenal vs Fulham match on DirecTV Stream. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

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In addition to the Premier League, a subscription to DirecTV Stream gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions, including La Liga, Serie A, and Liga MX. It is the ultimate destination for soccer fans in the US.

The most basic service is available for a monthly fee of $69.99, offering comprehensive coverage of world soccer all season long. You can also find bundle deals that include other sports and entertainment channels

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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