Eredivisie
How to watch Ajax vs Feyenoord in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Eredivisie

Tsuyoshi Watanabe of Feyenoord
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesTsuyoshi Watanabe of Feyenoord
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ajax vs Feyenoord on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Ajax vs Feyenoord
WHAT Eredivisie
WHEN 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT • Sunday, December 14, 2025
WHERE ESPN+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of Europe’s fiercest rivalries returns this weekend as Ajax host Feyenoord in Amsterdam for another edition of De Klassieker, a game loaded with significance in the Eredivisie race. Feyenoord sit second in the table but trails PSV by nine points, leaving little margin for error.

Meanwhile, Ajax come in searching for a spark after recent struggles in domestic and international competition. With pressure on both sides and bragging rights at stake, this derby promises high drama—make sure you don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Ajax vs Feyenoord and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
