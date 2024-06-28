As the Euro 2024 competition enters its knockout round, the action is sure to heat up. With 16 teams left, several exciting matches, such as the one between Italy and Switzerland, are about to take place. Finishing in second place in their respective Groups A and B allowed both teams to avoid facing top-tier competition. Their first round-of-16 match is this coming Saturday in Berlin, and they are already getting ready to face off.

Surprising late goals helped Switzerland and Italy advance to the next round. Switzerland came agonizingly close to topping their group; only to be thwarted by a 92nd-minute equalizer from Germany in their final group match. Italy, on the other hand, narrowly avoided a disastrous early exit thanks to Mattia Zaccagni’s last-minute strike against Croatia; ensuring they finished second rather than third.

Italy, with its rich European Championship pedigree, may seem the favorite on paper. Their performance in the group stage, nevertheless, was far from satisfactory. The reigning champions stumbled early, conceding the quickest goal in the Euro history against Albania and suffering a comprehensive defeat to Spain. Their only saving grace came from a last-gasp draw against Croatia, secured by Zaccagni’s heroics.

Switzerland’s journey, while not flawless, showcased more consistent performances. They had a disappointing draw with Scotland but rebounded with a solid display against Germany. This resilience will give them confidence heading into the knockout rounds.

Notably, Switzerland has become a regular fixture in the latter stages of major tournaments, having reached the knockout rounds in each of the last six international competitions since the 2014 World Cup. The only European nation with a longer streak is France, with seven consecutive knockouts.

Challenging matchup for both nations to open knockout stage

Despite their consistent appearances in knockout stages, the Red Crosses have struggled to advance further. They have failed to win any of their seven round-of-16 matches at major international tournaments (excluding shootouts), with three draws and four losses. Their only quarter-final appearance came after a penalty shootout victory over France at Euro 2020.

The Azzurri, similarly, has had their share of marathon matches. Of their last 26 knockout matches in major tournaments, 15 have gone to extra time, including four of their last five. This propensity for extended games adds another layer of unpredictability to their upcoming clash with Switzerland.

Switzerland training under watchful eyes of Euro rivals Italy

Adding to the intrigue is Switzerland’s training camp situation in Stuttgart. To protect their strategies from potential Italian spies, the Swiss team has taken extra precautions. A famous TV Tower near their training ground, which offers a panoramic view of the area, was partially closed at the Swiss team’s request. This measure ensures that Murat Yakin’s men can prepare without prying eyes from the Italian camp, who might seek any advantage ahead of their critical round-of-16 tie.

Sky Sport Italia correspondent Francesco Cosatti reported from the Stuttgart TV Tower that the terrace offering a view of the Swiss training camp was closed while Switzerland conducted a closed training session. This step underscores the lengths to which teams go to secure their preparations in such high-stakes tournaments.

