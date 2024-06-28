Nick explores Germany along the Rhine River before interviewing journalist and author Andrew Warshaw. During this episode of Inside Euro 2024, he shares his favorite game of the tournament thus far, what it was like to witness Portugal versus Georgia in person at the stadium, as well as his thoughts on one of England’s best footballers of all time.

Warshaw is the author of the book, “Tottenham Hotspur: The Perfect Eleven.”

