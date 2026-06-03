Cristiano Ronaldo has every reason to believe in 2026 World Cup dream win thanks to Portugal’s stunning tournament format-change record

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for what is widely expected to be his final World Cup, and excitement is growing around Portugal’s chances of finally conquering soccer’s biggest stage. Alongside a talented generation featuring stars such as Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Bruno Fernandes, the national team heads into the 2026 tournament carrying a fascinating piece of history that has captured the imagination of supporters.

As Portugal gets ready for the expanded competition in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, fans have begun pointing to an unusual trend from the country’s recent successes. The statistic has become a popular talking point online and is being viewed by many as a positive omen ahead of a tournament that could define Ronaldo’s international legacy.

The Selecao arrives at the 2026 World Cup in strong form under manager Roberto Martinez. Since taking charge in 2023, the Spanish coach has overseen a significant transformation, helping the national team rediscover consistency and confidence. The squad possesses quality throughout the pitch, but the midfield has become one of the team’s greatest strengths.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Vitinha and Joao Neves have developed into elite performers, while Bruno Fernandes continues to provide creativity and leadership from advanced positions. Martinez has also succeeded in maximizing Ronaldo’s influence despite the veteran forward entering his forties. The Al-Nassr star remains a decisive figure and continues to score regularly for his country.

Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal.

According to Reuters, Martinez has recorded one of the strongest starts ever by a Portugal manager, posting a win percentage approaching 70 percent. His team has also enjoyed an impressive scoring rate and produced one of the longest winning streaks in the nation’s history.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and James Rodriguez’s Colombia to make history as 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 27 never-before-seen international clashes

The remarkable record that has fans talking

The mysterious trend attracting so much attention centers around Portugal’s success whenever a major international competition introduces a new format or launches a completely new structure. Over the last decade, Portugal has repeatedly found itself thriving when soccer’s governing bodies make significant changes to tournaments.

The first example arrived at Euro 2016, when UEFA expanded the European Championship from 16 teams to 24 teams. Portugal benefited from the new structure, advanced from the group stage despite drawing all three matches, and eventually defeated France in the final to win its first major international trophy.

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The second case came with the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. The competition was brand new, and Portugal became the first nation to lift the trophy after defeating the Netherlands in the final.

A third example emerged in 2025, when UEFA introduced a new quarter-final stage to the Nations League. Once again, Portugal adapted successfully and captured the title after overcoming Spain in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo and team mates of Portugal pose for a photo with the UEFA Nations League trophy

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This sequence has fueled growing optimism because the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature its own major transformation, expanding from 32 teams to 48 teams and introducing a Round of 32 knockout phase. While many supporters view the trend as a fun piece of soccer trivia rather than a serious prediction, it has undoubtedly generated excitement ahead of the tournament.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo still dominates at 41: Roberto Martinez reveals the key trait that keeps Portugal star performing at highest level as role model ahead of 2026 World Cup

Portugal’s road to glory

Portugal will begin its World Cup journey in Group K alongside Colombia, Uzbekistan, and DR Congo. The opening match is scheduled against DR Congo before encounters with Uzbekistan and Colombia. On paper, Martinez’s side enters the group as the favorite, although Colombia is expected to provide a stern challenge.

FIFA World Cup 2026 groups.

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Winning the group could provide a more favorable knockout route. Portugal would likely face one of the best third-placed teams in the Round of 32 before potentially meeting opponents such as Canada, Switzerland, or Italy in the Round of 16. Further ahead, potential clashes against Argentina, Brazil, England, France, or Spain could await. Such a path would test every aspect of Portugal’s squad depth and championship credentials.

With Ronaldo chasing the only major trophy missing from his collection, Martinez overseeing one of Portugal’s most successful eras, and an expanded World Cup presenting fresh opportunities, there is every reason for belief.