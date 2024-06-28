In a turn of events that has captured the attention of Balkan soccer fans, Edin Dzeko is reportedly preparing to leave Fenerbahce earlier than anticipated. The Bosnian star has received an enticing offer that could see him transferring to Hajduk Split. It would be a move that the newly appointed sports director of Hajduk, Nikola Kalinic orchestrates, and the club’s new coach, Gennaro Gattuso supports.

The Turkish media have been buzzing with the news that Dzeko has been granted permission to transfer to Hajduk Split. This development follows a meeting between Dzeko and Jose Mourinho, who recently took the helm at Fenerbahce. According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, the experienced manager has given Dzeko the green light to leave Fenerbahce. That makes way for the Bosnian striker to sign a two-year contract with the Whites.

Nikola Kalinic, who recently transitioned from player to sports director of Hajduk, is supposedly making bold moves to strengthen the team for the upcoming season. One of his key strategies involves bringing in high-profile players to bolster Hajduk’s attacking prowess. With Marko Livaja expected to play a central role under Gattuso, Kalinic is eyeing Dzeko as a crucial addition to the squad.

Kalinic and Gattuso reportedly highly value Dzeko. Their admiration for the player has led them to reach out with a substantial offer. The duo believes that the Bosnian’s experience and skill would significantly enhance Hajduk’s offensive capabilities. He is an ideal candidate for the top position in their attack.

Another experienced veteran to follow Edin Dzeko to Hajduk Split

The involvement of Jose Mourinho is a critical element in this potential transfer. Recently appointed as Fenerbahce’s boss, Mourinho’s decision to allow Dzeko to leave suggests that the Portuguese manager may have different plans for the club’s future. The 38-year-old had an impressive performance last season, where he scored 25 goals and provided 10 assists in 46 games. But despite that, the ex-Roma manager seems open to reshaping the squad.

While the news of Dzeko’s potential transfer is generating excitement, it is essential to approach it with caution. Turkish media, known for their speculative reports, may not always provide the most reliable information. However, the involvement of credible sources like Italian insider Nicolo Schira lends some weight to the story.

In addition to Dzeko, Kalinic is also reportedly in talks with Ivan Rakitić, currently playing for Saudi Al Shabab. Both Dzeko and Rakitic have expressed their willingness to negotiate with their current clubs, signaling their interest in joining Hajduk Split. This willingness is a positive sign for Hajduk fans, who are eager to see their team strengthened with such high-caliber players.

Challenges and optimism for both deals

The path to securing these transfers is fraught with challenges. Both players are under contract, and there are significant financial considerations to address. For Rakitic, returning to Europe seems feasible as his current club, Al Shabab, is not expected to pose significant obstacles.

For Dzeko, Mourinho’s decision not to retain him, despite his successful season, could facilitate the transfer process. As Hajduk prepares for the upcoming season, the negotiations are entering a crucial phase. The club will soon head to Slovenia for the central part of their preparations, and while it is unlikely that either transfer will be finalized before this trip, the ongoing discussions are allegedly moving in a promising direction.

