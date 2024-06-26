The English Football League (EFL) schedule for the 2024/25 season is out, featuring several intriguing matches among the 72 teams.

Consisting of England’s second-tier Championship, as well as League One and League Two, the trio of divisions are set to air in England on Sky Sports. The network previously struck a massive $1.1 billion deal with the EFL to broadcast matches for the next five seasons. As a result, the British channel has launched a new streaming service called Sky Sports+.

Nevertheless, things are quite different here in the United States. ESPN previously held the exclusive broadcasting rights to EFL games in America. The sports network regularly aired these English matches on ESPN+ in recent years. This agreement, however, has since expired following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

While the schedules for the three English soccer leagues were announced on Wednesday, they currently do not have a broadcasting partner in the U.S. In February, American sports media agency Relevent bought the EFL rights to sell them to a broadcaster in the United States.

Who may be the most likely EFL partner in the US?

Relevent, so far, has been unable to finalize a deal with an American broadcaster. The timing has been unfortunate for the EFL and Relevent. Neither Serie A nor Ligue 1 have found a new broadcast deal in the USA yet, with their deals with CBS Sports and beIN SPORTS expiring. Certainly, there must be one US broadcaster who would buy the US rights to the EFL, right? While having Wrexham as one of the 72 teams included in the rights, it’s a tough time in the sports media industry.

Hamstrung by its deal for LaLiga that it paid too much for, ESPN has been tightening its spending when it comes to acquiring soccer rights. Its recent deal to renew the FA Cup rights should, however, give the EFL a ray of hope.

Paramount+ is also popular among soccer fans for its stellar coverage of soccer, but it too has been making cuts. Plus, Paramount Global is still embroiled in a potential takeover as well.

Meanwhile, Apple certainly has the necessary budget, but also openly prefers global deals instead of regional ones.

NBC Sports could perhaps make the most sense for an agreement with the EFL. After all, the network currently holds exclusive rights to the Premier League here in the States. NBC does a fantastic job in their presentation of the English top flight as well. Yet there has been no indication that the network is close to a deal with the EFL.

Recently relegated clubs highlight EFL schedule release

While the EFL remains on the search for an American broadcast deal, there were some interesting matchups revealed by league officials. Perhaps the highlight of the English Championship opening weekend involves a fixture between two recently relegated teams. Burnley travels to Luton Town on Monday, Aug. 12 in their first matchup back in the second tier. Leeds United will also face newly promoted side Portsmouth a day prior as well.

Looking down to League One, Wrexham will make their return to the third tier for the first time since 2005. The Red Dragons host Wycombe Wanderers in their first game of the new season on August 10th. The Welsh side has become popular in the States due to the success of the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham. Wycombe previously finished 10th in the table, their third consecutive season in League One, after a strong end of the campaign.

Once the EFL finds a broadcast partner in the United States, we’ll update the Championship schedule, as well as schedules for League One and League Two.

