World Cup Qualifiers
How to watch Turkey vs Georgia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

By Leonardo Herrera

Kenan Yildiz of Turkiye
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesKenan Yildiz of Turkiye
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Turkey vs Georgia on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Turkey vs Georgia
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, October 14, 2025
WHERE ViX and Fubo
With a World Cup berth on the line, Turkey and Georgia are gearing up for a high-stakes clash that will decide who keeps their qualifying dreams alive. Spain has already secured control of the group, and Bulgaria is out of the mix, leaving these two sides to battle for the coveted second spot.

Turkey rides into this matchup full of confidence after crushing Bulgaria 6-1 to reach six points, while Georgia is looking to regroup following a 2-0 defeat to Spain. Having already won the first encounter between the nations, Turkey holds the edge with a draw, but Georgia’s urgency could make this one a tense fight to the finish.

With Fubo, you can watch Turkey vs Georgia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
