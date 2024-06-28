With a game against Switzerland on the horizon of Euro 2024, Italy remains steady with an unwavering spirit. The Azzurri fought until the end in the group stage, securing an advancement into the Round of 16 by placing second place in Group B. However, it is essential to note that Luciano Spalletti’s Azzurri receives irrational criticism for three inconsistent performances, particularly against Spain and Croatia, where remnants of an all-out defensive shape seemed to take form.

Blockade breakdown

Italy’s infamous door-bolt system is an old-school defensive technique reserved for specific rosters that lack the proper means to attack. Therefore, the squad utilizes a blockade to secure a draw in hopes of having a prayer during penalty shootouts. Undoubtedly, that was not the case against Croatia.

“When we conceded, we started playing better,” Spalletti said, referring to Luka Modrić’s goal that gave Croatia the lead; seconds after Gianluigi Donnarumma denied his penalty kick.

Instantaneously, Italy’s gears switched. Suddenly, it became a knockout match. With 33 minutes plus stoppage time remaining in the 2nd half, Italy performed superior because timidity turned to urgency. At major tournaments, the kryptonite of the group stage is when teams are aware that a particular result will suffice based on points or goal differential. This psychological aspect distinguishes the group stage from the knockout phase as a wholly different tournament in and of itself.

Luciano Spalletti, known for his tactical acumen, shared his strategic decision-making process. For the first time at Euro 2024, the Italian boss implemented his signature 3-4-1-2 (which later transitioned into a 3-5-2), a strategy frequently employed in Serie A. The punditocracy has placed immense pressure on Spalletti to maintain a consistent strategy. However, this expectation needs to be revised. Spalletti is a tactician who adapts to the opponent on game day. Therefore, assuming Italy will maintain consistency in their play against Switzerland is a misguided assumption. Pundits and fanatics should expect Italy to present a new approach on any given matchday. This unpredictability is what makes Italian tactics intriguing.

Defensive determination against Croatia

Defensively, Matteo Darmian and Nicolò Barella consistently demonstrated their determination by winning 50/50 situations. In particular, Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo stood out as a wingback, frequently positioning himself for long balls on the flank during the first half. However, his teammates Riccardo Calafiori and Barella appeared hesitant to execute threatening services. This tentatively undermined the purpose of Spalletti’s wingback formation, which relies on aggressive, offensive play from the flanks.

Nevertheless, in the 55th minute, Napoli’s Di Lorenzo was caught off guard, leaving Luka Modrić unmarked for a goal just moments after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved his penalty kick.

In his tactical analysis, Luciano Spalletti pointed out a key area for improvement in the team’s ability to control the flow. He noted, “We could have squeezed the pitch more, and we gave Croatia space when we did not need to.” This strategic insight is crucial, especially considering that after the 75th minute, the Azzurri had six attacking players on the field yet still maintained their defensive shape.

“We did not risk conceding a second or third goal, and the guys were excellent.” Luciano Spalletti said. “It comes down to physical challenges and being able to do the dirty work.” The Italian manager alluded to the intricate details of a match that determine the ultimate outcome. In other words, tactics.

Countless analysts criticize Italy for unsuitable reasons, claiming they are unconvinced because Italy plays dull or suspect. Such cynical rhetoric prefers spectacle over substance. However, historically, Italy has yet to be in the business of delighting audiences with flare. Contrarily, Italian soccer is more concerned about the result. The Azzurri, with its four stars emblazoned above its crest, is a testament to this historical approach. The reality is that Italy advanced into the Round of 16, and deservedly so.

Drawing parallels: World Cup 1994 and Euro 2012

Italy made it through the group stage in third place during World Cup 1994, with Roberto Baggio failing to score in the first three matches. However, he stepped up his game and scored a brace in the Round of 16, earning him the nickname ‘Il Divin Codino’ – the rest is history.

Similarly, at Euro 2012, Italy tied Spain 1-1 in the group stage. Despite this result, many doubted Italy’s chances of reaching the final. Coincidentally, Croatia ended up in the same group as Italy and Spain during that tournament. Like Euro 2024, Spain emerged as the winner of the group while Italy secured second place. Italy’s star player, Mario Balotelli, showed his skills not until the last minute of their third group match against Ireland. After that, Italy thrived into the final. This serves as a reminder that the knockout phase of Euro 2024 will vastly differ from the group stage. Different players can emerge into the limelight.

Only time will tell if it will be a collective effort, similar to the 2006 World Cup, where ten players scored, or Euro 2020, where seven players contributed to the team’s goals. Regardless, the soccer gods have given the Azzurri a chance at redemption against Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Italy looks for World Cup revenge against Switzerland at Euro 2024

Italy tied Switzerland twice in the same group during qualifications for the World Cup in Qatar. As a result, the ‘Red Crosses’ took Italy’s place at the 2022 tournament. During qualifications, the contests resulted in 0-0 and 1-1 scorelines. The latter match unfurled at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalized after Italy fell behind 1-0 to Switzerland. However, countless fanatics and pundits apportion blame for Italy’s defeat to North Macedonia for their exclusion in Qatar.

In contrast, that match was a playoff. Had Italy defeated Switzerland and advanced from its group, there would not have been a disqualification. Ironically, Italy shut out Switzerland 3-0 in Euro 2020, just five months prior. Nevertheless, goals came from Manuel Locatelli and Ciro Immobile – players no longer providing national duty.

“We were still drunk with happiness after the European Championship when we drew at home.” Giorgio Chiellini said. The Fox commentator has been an avid fanatic of Italy after winning the MLS Cup and retiring with LAFC.

Regardless of the outcome, one thing is sure: Bologna fanatics will boast since its center-back Riccardo Calafiori redeemed himself with an invading assist to his Lazio compatriot, Mattia Zaccagni. The 81st-minute substitute took a page out of Alessandro Del Piero’s playbook with an open-body technique, bending the ball into the far post—a goal that mirrored Del Piero who killed off the semifinal victory over Germany in 2006.

Italy and Switzerland kick off their Euro 2024 knockout campaigns on Saturday, June 29, at noon ET inside the historic Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. This is the stadium where the Azzurri claimed victory and brought the World Cup trophy to Rome in 2006.

PHOTOS: IMAGO