How to watch Luxembourg vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Luxembourg vs Italy on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Luxembourg vs Italy WHAT International Friendly WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Wednesday, June 3, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Two teams missing out on World Cup qualification meet in a clash defined by very different paths. Luxembourg has quietly progressed in recent years, growing from an easy target into a competitive side capable of pushing higher-ranked European opponents, even if a first tournament appearance still remains out of reach.

Italy, by contrast, is in crisis mode after failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup—an alarming slide for a four-time champion that is now searching for answers and change. This matchup serves as a testing ground for both squads as they look to rebuild and prepare for future international competition.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Luxembourg vs Italy and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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