Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Friendly
Comments

How to watch Luxembourg vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesGianluigi Donnarumma of Italy
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Luxembourg vs Italy on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Luxembourg vs Italy
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Wednesday, June 3, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Two teams missing out on World Cup qualification meet in a clash defined by very different paths. Luxembourg has quietly progressed in recent years, growing from an easy target into a competitive side capable of pushing higher-ranked European opponents, even if a first tournament appearance still remains out of reach.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Italy, by contrast, is in crisis mode after failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup—an alarming slide for a four-time champion that is now searching for answers and change. This matchup serves as a testing ground for both squads as they look to rebuild and prepare for future international competition.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Luxembourg vs Italy and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Guardiola may not be the best fit for Italy, says Capello amid Manchester City exit rumors: ‘It’s a different job’

Guardiola may not be the best fit for Italy, says Capello amid Manchester City exit rumors: ‘It’s a different job’

Amid the rumored exit of Manchester City for Pep Guardiola, Fabio Capello doesn't think he would be the ideal manager for Italy.

Report: Massimiliano Allegri’s future at AC Milan in doubt amid growing conflict with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Report: Massimiliano Allegri’s future at AC Milan in doubt amid growing conflict with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Despite AC Milan’s strong performances this season, Massimiliano Allegri’s continuity is not entirely guaranteed. Following several disagreements with Zlatan Ibrahimović, the Italian manager has reportedly decided to leave the club at the end of the season.

2026 World Cup missed dream could be blessing in disguise as Pep Guardiola open to accepting Italy, but one major issue must be solved first

2026 World Cup missed dream could be blessing in disguise as Pep Guardiola open to accepting Italy, but one major issue must be solved first

Italy may have endured another painful setback on the international stage, yet the conversation has quickly shifted toward an unexpected opportunity. Pep Guardiola has emerged as a name linked with the national team, raising hopes that a disappointing chapter could lead to a remarkable new beginning.

Italy sports minister rules out Azzurri replacing Iran at 2026 World Cup after reports

Italy sports minister rules out Azzurri replacing Iran at 2026 World Cup after reports

Italy sports minister Andrea Abodi has ruled out the possibility of the national team replacing Iran in the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo