Guardiola may not be the best fit for Italy, says Capello amid Manchester City exit rumors: ‘It’s a different job’

Italy’s struggles may not be over after failing under Gennaro Gattuso to qualify for the World Cup. This was their third consecutive elimination, which opened up the Italy job. Pep Guardiola has been linked with the position amid rumors he could leave Manchester City, but Fabio Capello explained in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport why he would not be the best fit.

Capello said: “He is a great coach with great qualities. He always manages to do very well everywhere at club level. The national team is a different job. You do not work every day, and that is exactly where the difficulty lies: you are not a coach, you are a national team manager.”

The veteran coach knows very well the differences between managing a national team and working at a club, having led England and Russia after beginning his career with giants like Real Madrid, Milan and Juventus.

Capello on Manchester City’s power

The Italian manager was right that the job is completely different at a club than at a national team. Even if he did not mention Manchester City directly, he was critical of Guardiola’s ability to sign players before praising his coaching ability.

Capello has a vast experience (Angel Martinez/Getty Images for Laureus)

For the former manager, the main challenge would be adapting to the lack of depth he might face at the national team level, which would be the complete opposite of a club where he can get almost any player he wants.

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see also France legend Thierry Henry praises former boss Pep Guardiola: ‘This guy reopened my eyes on the way I see the game’

Capello said: “We are talking about a great coach, but one who is used to saying things like, ‘I need two midfielders,’ and then the club buys them for him. Here, you do not find them that easily, and that is the difference. The team has to improve in a different way. But the results speak for themselves and show everything he has achieved. It would be something new, and because he is an intelligent person, it is possible he would quickly understand how to do it.”

Capello on Italy’s pressure

What has been clear about the recent failures of a country that has won four World Cups in its history is that the pressure on the players has been too much. Even if the last few generations have not been as talented as some of the past ones, the psychological pressure has also been a huge burden.

Capello said: “You must be good at finding the right players who can truly perform for the Azzurri the same way they do for their clubs, because that is exactly the problem. Many players struggle under the pressure of wearing the Italy shirt.”

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