2026 World Cup atmosphere could change forever after FIFA’s unprecedented stadium decision on iconic vuvuzelas and plastic water bottles

The 2026 World Cup is expected to be the biggest tournament in soccer history, bringing together 48 national teams across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. However, just days before kickoff, FIFA has introduced a controversial stadium policy that is already generating strong reactions from supporters around the world.

While fans prepare to follow their national team through a month-long competition, many are discovering that the matchday experience could look very different from previous tournaments. Concerns about stadium access, supporter comfort, and fan traditions have suddenly become major talking points ahead of the opening match.

The debate arrives at a time when heat and player welfare are already dominating discussions surrounding the World Cup. Studies examining weather conditions across host cities have warned that more than one-third of the tournament’s 104 matches could be played in potentially dangerous heat and humidity levels.

Cities such as Miami, Houston, Dallas, and Atlanta are expected to experience some of the most challenging conditions during the competition. To address those concerns, FIFA has already introduced measures, including cooling breaks for players during matches.

FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Additional plans reportedly include misting stations, cooling tents, hydration areas, and shaded zones around stadiums. Despite those efforts, a new policy change has sparked criticism from fan groups and health experts alike.

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FIFA bans reusable water bottles

The biggest surprise concerns spectator hydration. According to FIFA‘s updated Stadium Code of Conduct, supporters will no longer be allowed to bring reusable plastic water bottles into any World Cup stadium. The decision reverses an earlier policy that had permitted empty, transparent reusable bottles with a capacity of up to one liter.

Instead, spectators will be required to purchase water inside stadiums or use designated hydration facilities provided by organizers. “FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff,” a FIFA spokesperson said.

Michy Batshuayi of Belgium cools off with a bottle of water during the 2018 FIFA World Cup

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“FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.” The governing body also noted that several host venues already prohibit outside bottles during major events and that the World Cup policy aims to create a consistent approach across all stadiums.

Health experts voice concerns

Several experts have argued that easy access to water should remain a priority during a summer tournament expected to attract millions of spectators. Ronan Evain, executive director of Football Supporters Europe, criticized the move and warned about the risks associated with dehydration. “It’s a real health risk,” Evain said. “The more you complicate the access to water, the more the risk of people getting serious heatstroke and dehydration.”

World Weather Attribution researcher Dr. Theodore Keeping echoed similar concerns. “Allowing fair and equitable access to hydration is a basic first defence against the extreme heat risks climate change is bringing to this World Cup,” he said. FIFA maintains that water stations and cooling infrastructure around stadiums will help address those concerns.

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South Africa fans blow Vuvuzela’s ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Another iconic World Cup tradition disappears

The water bottle decision is not the only change awaiting supporters. FIFA has also officially banned vuvuzelas from all World Cup venues in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The famous plastic horns, which became synonymous with the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, are now included on the list of prohibited items.

The ban extends beyond vuvuzelas and includes whistles, air horns, loudspeakers, and other devices deemed excessively noisy. According to FIFA regulations, the decision was made because such devices can interfere with communication between players and referees while also creating difficulties for broadcasters.

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A USA fan blows a Vuvuzela prior to the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Few fan items are more closely associated with a World Cup than the vuvuzela. During the 2010 tournament in South Africa, the horns created a constant buzzing sound that became one of the defining memories of the competition. Some supporters viewed them as an important part of soccer culture, while others found the noise overwhelming.

Reports have noted that a vuvuzela can produce sounds of up to 120 decibels, a level comparable to a chainsaw and close to the threshold of physical pain. As a result, FIFA and several soccer authorities gradually restricted their use over the years, culminating in a complete ban for the 2026 tournament.

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