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How to watch USMNT vs Germany match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Christian Pulisic of United States
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of United States
Here are all of the details of where you can watch USMNT vs Germany on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO USMNT vs Germany
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT • Saturday, June 6, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV and Max
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of the final major tests before the World Cup awaits the United States as the Americans wrap up their preparations for a tournament they will help host. Led by Christian Pulisic, the USA will look to build momentum against Germany.

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The four-time world champion is determined to have a better performance after consecutive group-stage exits at the last two World Cups. With both teams aiming to make a strong statement before their tournament openers, this friendly promises to be a must-watch matchup.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch USMNT vs Germany and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
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DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of USMNT games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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