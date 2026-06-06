Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Friendly
Comments

How to watch Australia vs Switzerland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Manuel Akanji of Switzerland
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesManuel Akanji of Switzerland
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Australia vs Switzerland on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Australia vs Switzerland
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, June 6, 2026
WHERE Fubo and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the World Cup approaching, Australia and Switzerland meet in an important final test before the tournament begins. Australia faces a difficult group featuring the USMNT, Turkey, and Paraguay, but remains confident about advancing to the knockout stage.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Switzerland is considered the favorite in a group that includes Canada, Qatar, and Bosnia, though it cannot afford to overlook any opponent. This matchup gives both teams a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their form ahead of their World Cup debuts.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Australia vs Switzerland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch USMNT vs Germany match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch USMNT vs Germany match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

USMNT will face off against Germany in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s how fans in the United States can watch the matchup live.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Chile in pre-World Cup 2026 international friendly

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Chile in pre-World Cup 2026 international friendly

Today's friendly against Chile at Estadio do Jamor in Oeiras may not carry competitive stakes, but it offers an important glimpse into how Roberto Martinez’s side is shaping up before heading to North America.

How to watch Portugal vs Chile match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Portugal vs Chile match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Portugal will play against Chile in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s how fans in the United States can watch the matchup live.

How to watch Belgium vs Tunisia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Belgium vs Tunisia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Belgium will square off with Tunisia in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s how fans in the United States can watch the matchup live.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo