How to watch Australia vs Switzerland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Australia vs Switzerland on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Australia vs Switzerland WHAT International Friendly WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, June 6, 2026 WHERE Fubo and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the World Cup approaching, Australia and Switzerland meet in an important final test before the tournament begins. Australia faces a difficult group featuring the USMNT, Turkey, and Paraguay, but remains confident about advancing to the knockout stage.

Switzerland is considered the favorite in a group that includes Canada, Qatar, and Bosnia, though it cannot afford to overlook any opponent. This matchup gives both teams a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their form ahead of their World Cup debuts.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Australia vs Switzerland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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