As speculation grows about the future of Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond captain Isaac McAdoo, portrayed by Kola Bokinni, has added his voice to the chorus of those supporting a potential fourth season. Despite the show’s third season seemingly wrapping up the stories of many characters, Bokinni has made it clear that he is ready to return should the show continue.

In an interview with The Big Issue, Bokinni spoke candidly about his feelings toward the show and his character. “Whatever happens, I’ll be there for them, because they were there for me”. This statement reflects both his commitment to the show and his gratitude for the life-changing experience that Ted Lasso has provided him.

Show that has transformed lives

When Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV+, it was initially met with some skepticism. Specifically, it irked the traditional dynamics of soccer culture. Bokinni himself admitted to being hesitant at first. He questioned whether an American coach’s story would resonate with soccer fans like himself.

“I was like, it’s a show about this American guy who comes over and tells us how to play football? But I’ve been playing football my whole life,” he shared.

However, the show’s success has been undeniable, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon. Ted Lasso connected with soccer fans and non-fans alike by skillfully combining comedy, emotion, and the sport. The show’s optimism and emotional depth struck a chord with viewers, earning it critical acclaim and multiple awards.

Bokinni, who started as a relatively unknown actor, found his profile skyrocketing due to his role as Isaac McAdoo, the team’s no-nonsense captain. His character arc throughout three seasons has been one of personal growth. As a result, the 32-year-old is more than ready to step back into his role if the opportunity presents itself.

Uncertainty around fourth season to watch AFC Richmond on Ted Lasso

While Bokinni has expressed his readiness, the future of Ted Lasso remains unclear. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular character and is one of the show’s creators, has been tight-lipped about whether there will be more episodes. Sudeikis had previously indicated that the story he wanted to tell would conclude with the third season. Many believed that it was the final chapter of the beloved series.

Behind-the-scenes challenges may also complicate the production of another season. For instance, Phil Dunster, who portrays Jamie Tartt, reportedly has other contractual commitments. This could further affect the timeline for any future installments. These uncertainties have left fans eagerly awaiting official news about the show’s future.

Despite these challenges, fans and cast members alike are hopeful that there will be more to come from the world of Ted Lasso. The show’s emotional depth and character development have left some storylines that could be further explored.

Many members of the group, including Bokinni, are eager for a comeback, and many actors have shown interest in playing the same parts. For Bokinni, Ted Lasso has been a pivotal experience, transforming both his personal and professional life. “They were there for me,” he says, underscoring his gratitude toward the show’s creators, cast, and crew.

The journey of Isaac McAdoo has been one of Bokinni’s most significant roles to date. His portrayal of the team captain has earned him a strong fan following. From being a hard-nosed leader on the pitch to showing vulnerability off it, McAdoo’s character development mirrors the broader themes of Ted Lasso—growth, camaraderie, and self-acceptance.

