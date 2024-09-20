Fans of the beloved show Ted Lasso have been eagerly awaiting news about a potential fourth season. Recent updates from Juno Temple, who plays the charismatic Keeley Jones, have sparked renewed excitement. Temple shared a “really exciting” update that has left fans hopeful that their favorite PR executive might return to the screen.

Juno Temple is known for her role as the effervescent Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso. She recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of reprising her role if the show returns for a fourth season. Temple expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I mean, I hope so, but I don’t know yet. I just, I’ve heard that it sounds like it may be happening, so that’s really exciting.”

While Temple’s contract option hasn’t been officially picked up yet, reports suggest that Warner Bros. is keen to have her involved in any future installments of the show. This development is a promising sign for fans eager to see more of Keeley Jones and the rest of the AFC Richmond crew.

Warner Bros. eye return of key characters

As rumors swirl about a potential new season, it has been reported that Warner Bros. has already picked up options on three main characters from the series. These are Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent, Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton, and Jeremy Swift’s Leslie Higgins. This move indicates that the studio is serious about bringing Ted Lasso back for more episodes.

Additionally, Nick Mohammed, who plays Nathan Shelley, has also hinted at a possible return. She further fueled speculation that Season 4 could be on the horizon. The participation of these important characters implies that the showrunners are seriously contemplating carrying on with the plot.

Optimism despite no script yet

Hannah Waddingham, who portrays the strong and compassionate Rebecca Welton, has also shared her thoughts on the possibility of another season. She made it clear that she’s ready and willing to return; assuming that Jason Sudeikis, the show’s creator and star, is on board.

Waddingham’s affection for the show is evident. “I would always play her, even if she had a walking frame, so I’m the wrong person to ask. I’m in, I’m there. They are some of the greatest loves of my life, that cast. And the writers are so magnificent, you’d be stupid not to, you know? So, yeah, I’m totally there.”

Despite her enthusiasm, Waddingham also acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the future of Ted Lasso. When asked if there was a script in place for Season 4, she candidly responded, “Of course there’s no script!” This admission highlights the tentative nature of the show’s return, with much still up in the air.

As fans wait with bated breath for any official news, the updates from Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham offer a glimmer of hope. Nothing is official, but Warner Bros.’s interest and the cast’s excitement point to a return to Ted Lasso’s universe as a distinct possibility.

PHOTOS: IMAGO