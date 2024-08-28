The news that “Ted Lasso” would reportedly be back for a fourth season has given fans cause to rejoice. Since its launch in August 2020, the series has garnered enormous praise and an unprecedented thirteen Emmy Awards. Co-creator and actor Jason Sudeikis originally planned the show to last for three seasons. It swiftly became the centerpiece program on Apple TV+. Many fans felt that the tale had come to a logical conclusion as Season 3 ended. However, new information suggests there may be more to come in the AFC Richmond universe.

The news of a fourth season was confirmed on Matt Belloni’s podcast, The Town. Belloni revealed some intriguing details about what fans can expect moving forward. “I have been told by sources that this is indeed the go time”, he said. That confirms production on the new season will begin. He continued, “They are going to do a fourth season of the show. Jason Sudeikis has blessed it.”

Belloni also noted that the process of assembling the cast and crew for the new season is already underway. “They are going to open a writer’s room. They are going to slowly pick up options on other stars of the show,” he explained. However, not all the original cast members may be able to return due to scheduling conflicts. For instance, Phil Dunster, who portrays Jamie Tartt, might not be a regular in the upcoming season. There is hope for potential guest appearances.

Different kind of ‘Ted Lasso’ with limited Jason Sudeikis?

One of the most significant changes in the upcoming season could be the reduced presence of Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso. Belloni speculated that Sudeikis might not feature as prominently as he did in previous seasons. “My prediction here is that this is going to be a very different Ted Lasso, and I don’t believe Sudeikis is going to be on it very much,” Belloni shared.

He went on to explain that while Sudeikis has agreed to a fourth season, it seems that he did so somewhat reluctantly. “Sources have indicated to me that this was a reluctant green light that he has given. He had a vision for the show. It was three seasons. They executed that vision,” Belloni said. “He is in a place where the story has wrapped up, and to bring him back into the fold would take a little bit of a leap that I don’t think he wants to take.”

This shift suggests that the new season may focus more on the ensemble cast rather than centering solely around Ted Lasso. As Belloni noted later in the podcast, “There will be many, many returning cast members. But Sudeikis will be minimized on the show.”

While the details of Season 4 are still emerging, the confirmation of its development has already sparked excitement among fans. The show’s ability to blend humor with heartwarming moments and its focus on the importance of kindness has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. Even with Sudeikis potentially stepping back, the return of “Ted Lasso” promises to bring more of the uplifting storytelling that has made the series a cultural phenomenon.

A possible spin-off in the making?

With Sudeikis potentially taking a backseat, the direction of the new season might feel more like a spin-off than a direct continuation of the previous seasons, Redditors suggest. However, this change could offer exciting new opportunities to delve deeper into the lives of the other characters. That includes Roy Kent (played by Brett Goldstein) and Rebecca Welton (played by Hannah Waddingham). Both of them certainly have more stories to tell.

Season 3 left a lot of room to explore Roy Kent’s character journey and other unresolved issues. As Belloni hinted, “Personally, with Ted’s reduced season 3 role, I could see this working. And who doesn’t want to spend more time with Roy and Rebecca? And would love to spend more time with the team.”

