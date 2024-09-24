Fans of Ted Lasso may have reason to get excited, as there are growing whispers of the beloved show returning for more seasons. Jason Sudeikis, who stars as the affable Ted Lasso, is reportedly preparing to bring the character back. Actor Lloyd Griffith expressed his hopes for not just one, but multiple future seasons. After the third season wrapped up in May 2023, speculation about the show’s future has been rife. Many fans are eager to see more of AFC Richmond’s adventures.

The third season of Ted Lasso ended on a heartwarming note. Ted returned to the United States after a memorable stint as coach of AFC Richmond in English football. Although the show seemed to have reached a natural conclusion, fans have been clamoring for more. As a result, there has been increasing talk of Ted Lasso making a comeback.

According to reports, Warner Bros. has taken up contract options on three of the show’s main characters. A continuation of the series could be in the works. However, Sudeikis, who is also one of the writers, would need to be on board for the revival to happen. Deadline revealed in August that whether the show returns for a fourth season largely depends on “budget approval and scheduling,” as some of the actors whose options have lapsed may now be involved in other projects.

Should everything fall into place, production for Season 4 could begin as early as 2025. However, the timeline is not set in stone, and there has been no official confirmation about the show’s return just yet. The report added that casting schedules and budget considerations will play a key role in determining if and when the show will start filming again.

Hopes for future seasons of Ted Lasso

Several cast members, including Hannah Waddingham (who plays Rebecca Welton) and Juno Temple (who portrays Keeley Jones), have expressed their excitement about the possibility of the show’s return. Meanwhile, Lloyd Griffith recently spoke to The Sunday Post about his hopes for additional seasons. He plays a sports journalist attending Ted Lasso’s press conferences. “I’m praying for a series four, five, and six because it’s the dreamiest gig,” he shared.

Griffith also reflected on his time working on the set of Ted Lasso. He praised the atmosphere and camaraderie among the cast. “I’m a tiny little part in this huge machine, but everyone was as lovely as they were on screen. We’d done the table read and it was great – Nick Mohammed had everyone in stitches – but I guess no one really knew what success was around the corner. People love Ted Lasso because it’s such a warm, fuzzy show, and being on set was exactly the same. We were lucky that we were able to film during Covid,” he added.

Show’s global impact and future prospects

Griffith’s fond recollections of filming reflect the broader appeal of Ted Lasso, which has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. Since its debut, many have praised the show for its humor, emotional depth, and feel-good storytelling.

Although there is no script for a potential fourth season yet, the stars and fans alike are buzzing with excitement over the possibility. Hannah Waddingham confirmed that while there is no concrete plan in place, the enthusiasm surrounding the idea of a return is palpable. “There has been no official word on when Ted Lasso could air on Apple TV+ once more,” she shared. Yet, the rumors alone have reignited hope for more of the show’s signature blend of humor and heart.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.