Star Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins has claimed he wants to supplant Harry Kane in the England national team. Kane has essentially been the main starting center forward for the Three Lions over the last nine years. After making his senior national team debut in March 2015, the Bayern Munich striker quickly became a vital England player.

Kane picked up his 100th cap for the Three Lions during the recent international break. The prolific forward has scored an impressive 68 total goals with the team. Nevertheless, Kane is now 31 and could be winding down his national team career. The 2026 World Cup in North America may very well be the striker’s last major tournament with England.

Watkins, however, has hinted that he wants the starting center forward spot in the team sooner rather than later. The fellow striker was asked about the issue as Villa is set to host Bayern on Wednesday. The two England teammates could very well face off against each other in the game. Although Kane will need to pass a late fitness test to feature in the important fixture.

Watkins says he wants to be the main man in England team

Facing the media ahead of the game, Watkins was asked if Kane helped him while the duo were with the national team. “That’s a tough question, to be honest,” replied Watkins. “Everyone is fighting for a position on the pitch.”

“Obviously, I want to be the man to play but day in and day out. We have a good relationship. We talk and when I’m in the camp I speak to him so there’s no animosity and I’m doing all I can to be on the pitch and so is he.”

“Harry is a top player, everyone knows what he’s capable of, he’s shown what he can do over the previous seasons so everyone knows his threat but the whole Bayern team is one of the best teams in the competition. He’s got the records and scored the amount of goals he has for a reason. He gets all the credit he deserves. He’s put in a lot of hard work over the years.”

Villa star likely to eventually replace Kane in national team

Watkins certainly seems to be the next center forward in line for England. New interim boss Lee Carsley selected the Villa star in his first national team squad in September. The player, however, had to withdraw from the two Nations League fixtures because of a minor injury.

Outside of Watkins, England’s other potential Kane replacements include Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney, and Dominic Solanke. Rashford previously filled in for an injured Kane but is better suited to be deployed out wide. The Manchester United star has also failed to regain his top form in recent months as well.

Toney, on the other hand, recently joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli and was overlooked in the national team squad by Carsley. Solanke, who signed with Tottenham Hotspur this summer, has not featured for England since 2017.

Watkins certainly can eventually take over for Kane with the Three Lions. While maybe a late bloomer, the Villa star has been one of the better Premier League strikers in recent years. For instance, Watkins has racked up 38 goals and 21 assists in his last 80 English top-flight matches. Only Cole Palmer had more direct goal involvements in the Premier League last season than Watkins.

The Villa forward will now try to put in a statement performance on Wednesday against Bayern and Kane. England national team officials will undoubtedly be looking on.

