Fans of the hit Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” may have reason to celebrate, as recent reports suggest that the show could return for season four. Despite the widespread belief that the series had concluded with its third season, multiple sources have revealed that Warner Bros. Television has picked up the options on key cast members, signaling the possibility of more episodes to come.

The potential for a season four of “Ted Lasso” has taken many by surprise. The third season’s finale aired in May 2023. It seemed to wrap up the story, with Jason Sudeikis’ character leaving AFC Richmond to return to the United States. The show’s creative team had previously indicated that they envisioned the TV show as a three-season arc; thus, it made the finale feel like a natural conclusion to the story. However, recent developments suggest that the saga of AFC Richmond might not be over just yet.

Warner Bros. Television has reportedly secured the involvement of three key Ted Lasso cast members for a potential season 4. According to Deadline, the studio has exercised options on Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift; they play Rebecca Welton, Roy Kent, and Leslie Higgins, respectively. This move strongly hints at the studio’s intention to bring these beloved characters back to the screen.

Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond, Goldstein’s Roy Kent, the fiery assistant coach, and Swift’s Leslie Higgins, the mild-mannered director of sporting operations, have been central to the show’s success. Their characters have become fan favorites, and their return would undoubtedly be welcomed by the series’ devoted audience.

When could production start for Ted Lasso season 4?

While an official announcement regarding a fourth season has yet to be made, Variety reports that Jason Sudeikis, who stars as Ted Lasso and serves as one of the show’s co-developers, is believed to be involved “in some capacity” as an executive producer. Sudeikis has been the heart of the show; his continued involvement would be crucial to maintaining the series’ unique blend of humor and heart.

If the negotiations go smoothly, production on the new season could begin as early as 2025, The Wrap adds. This timeline would give the showrunners ample time to craft new storylines that continue to explore the lives of the characters in the post-Ted Lasso era.

Since its debut in August 2020, “Ted Lasso” has garnered critical acclaim and a passionate fanbase. The show’s uplifting tone and heartwarming message resonated with audiences, particularly during the challenging times of the pandemic. Its blend of humor, emotional depth, and sports drama has made it a standout in the television landscape.

The third season concluded with AFC Richmond finishing second in the league, behind Manchester City. It led to Ted Lasso stepping down as the team’s manager to coach his son’s team back in the United States. This ending left some fans satisfied, while others hoped for more, especially considering the show’s impact and the love for its characters.

Glimmer of hope for fans?

One of the show’s actors, Nick Mohammed, who portrays Nathan Shelley, has been vocal about his desire for the series to continue. Following the reports of a possible fourth season, Mohammed took to social media, posting “told ya! 😂” on X, indicating that he had always held out hope for more episodes.

While nothing has been confirmed, the recent developments have reignited speculation and excitement among fans. If the negotiations are successful, “Ted Lasso” could continue to explore new chapters in the lives of its characters; offering viewers more of the warmth, humor, and inspiration that has defined the series.

