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Germany fear losing Lennart Karl for the 2026 World Cup due to injury: Who could replace him?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lennart Karl of Germany.
© Getty ImagesLennart Karl of Germany.

With the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, Germany are desperately looking to snap a 12-year tournament drought and capture their first global crown since their iconic 2014 triumph in Brazil.

However, with a mere six days remaining until their tournament opener, the German national team has been thrown into a state of panic over a severe injury scare surrounding breakout star Lennart Karl.

The 18-year-old Bayern Munich attacking midfielder has rapidly developed into one of the nation’s biggest symbols of hope as they chase a historic fifth world title. Unfortunately, following Germany‘s latest tactical training session, manager Julian Nagelsmann delivered a deeply concerning medical update.

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It doesn’t look good. He has gone to the hospital and will undergo comprehensive scans. We have to wait for the final diagnosis to see if he can play in the World Cup, or if we will be forced to call up a replacement,” the German tactician admitted.

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Karl’s sudden rise to prominence this season has been nothing short of spectacular. After forcefully breaking into the Bayern Munich first team, the teenager put up staggering statistical numbers, racking up 9 goals and 8 assists across 40 appearances to solidify himself as the undisputed breakout player of the Bundesliga campaign.

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The top candidates to replace Karl

While Nagelsmann’s preliminary standby list has not been made public, German media and tactical analysts have already identified three prime domestic alternatives who could step onto the plane if Karl is officially ruled out.

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

The Borussia Dortmund forward stands out as the most experienced and logical fallback option. Adeyemi is coming off a productive club campaign where he registered 10 goals and 6 assists in 39 matches. Unlike Karl, Adeyemi would inject international pedigree into the squad; he already boasts 11 caps and a goal for the senior national team, and was a member of the 2022 World Cup roster in Qatar.

Kevin Schade (Brentford)

If Nagelsmann prioritizes raw, electric pace and explosive directness out wide, Brentford’s 23-year-old winger Kevin Schade is a front-runner. Schade enjoyed a breakout Premier League campaign in England, where he recorded 8 goals and 4 assists over 35 appearances, making him a highly functional tool for a fast-paced tournament environment.

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Said El Mala (1. FC Köln)

Should the coaching staff decide to stick strictly to their blueprint of blooding elite, teenage talent, FC Köln’s 19-year-old Said El Mala is the perfect stylistic match. Possessing incredibly similar creative attributes to Karl, El Mala lit up the domestic season by hammering home 13 goals and providing 5 assists in 36 matches, proving he has the clinical edge required for the highest stage.

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